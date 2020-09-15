MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor advocate law firm Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. (“DKR”) ( http://www.dkrpa.com ) has filed another FINRA arbitration claim against UBS Financial Services, Inc. (“UBS”) to recover UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy (“YES”) losses. UBS is a subsidiary of UBS Group A.G. (NYSE: UBS). In this instance, DKR’s clients lost $3 million in UBS’s YES options program. The FINRA claim alleges that UBS misrepresented the risks of its options program and failed to use proper risk controls.



UBS YES Program Exposed Investors to Significant Risk

Beginning in 2016, UBS marketed its YES options strategy to high-net-worth investors as a way to generate a modest amount of income with minimal risk of loss. This marketing pitch appealed to conservative investors who could obtain a slight increase in income than otherwise was available in the recent low-interest-rate environment. But YES actually was a risky, complex options strategy that exposed investors to significant risk of loss.

UBS claimed that its YES program involved buying and selling combinations of puts and calls on the S&P 500 Index in a way that would limit the risk of loss. UBS touted its YES strategy as non-directional and involving “downside protection” as a central feature. Notwithstanding UBS’s representations, we believe that YES made “directional” bets on the stock market and exposed YES investors to far more risk of loss than investors were led to believe. YES investors have lost up to 33% of their investment in YES, with total YES investor losses of approximately $1 billion.

YES Loss Recovery Through FINRA Arbitration

UBS YES investors can file FINRA arbitration claims in an effort to recover their losses. FINRA arbitration a private dispute resolution process for customers’ disputes with brokerage firms.

If you lost money in the UBS YES options strategy, contact Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. DKR has extensive experience representing investors who have lost money in risky options strategies and the firm has filed a number of FINRA arbitration claims on behalf UBS YES investors. With offices in Miami, Los Angeles, West Palm Beach, New York, Detroit, and Naples, Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. represents investors throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America in stockbroker negligence and brokerage firm misconduct cases.

