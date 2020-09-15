PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Rubrik has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.



Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Rubrik as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success in building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“At Rubrik we are dedicated to supporting our customers on their cloud data management journey,” said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik. “This means we need to ensure our customers can capitalize on the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides including being AWS Service Ready.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products that are integrated with AWS Outposts.

Rubrik delivers a software solution that simplifies data protection, disaster recovery, and application mobility from data centers and edge locations to AWS. Enterprises can use Rubrik to accelerate their AWS journey with automated archival to Amazon S3, create test and development environments, and cloud-native protection on AWS. For enterprises looking to utilize AWS for disaster recovery (DR), Rubrik delivers DR orchestration and cloud instantiation to automate a DR plan on AWS.

“Supporting AWS Outposts is a natural fit for Rubrik, as our customers innovate more with AWS. Our SI partners also play an essential role as we work together to help our customers succeed,” said Bahr.

“As an advanced AWS consulting partner, World Wide Technology (WWT) understands and appreciates the significance of key technology partners, like Rubrik, receiving AWS Outposts Ready designation,” said Dave Sellers, General Manager of Cloud Strategy. “This signifies to our enterprise, federal government, and public sector customers that Rubrik’s AWS Outposts Ready status can be another component of their cloud strategy, and bring infrastructure services to support applications and data management closer to their end-users. Via WWT’s Advanced Technology Center, customers can now work with WWT experts, obtain detailed product knowledge, and receive hands-on experience working directly with Rubrik and AWS Outposts.”

Over 2,500 customers around the world trust Rubrik to protect, automate, and govern their applications at a massive scale in one seamless fabric from data centers to the cloud. Rubrik enables breakthrough simplicity, speed, and savings for the enterprise, and serves three of four Fortune 100 telecom companies, two of four Fortune 100 defense and aerospace companies, two of three Fortune 100 specialty retailers, and four of five Fortune 100 insurance companies.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and the cloud. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.