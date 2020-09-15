SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Clumio’s enterprise backup as a service has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.



Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Clumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Clumio on AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

“Clumio’s enterprise backup as a service is built on native AWS services, and our team continues to empower customers to take full advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and economics AWS provides,” said Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Clumio. “This latest AWS Service Ready designation validates our ongoing efforts to remove cloud barriers and help customers harness the power of the public cloud. Clumio offers a seamless data protection experience and consumes no AWS Outposts resources. We’re pleased to continue our work with AWS. As an APN member, we have also achieved AWS Storage Competency status for enterprise backup solutions, validating our deep domain expertise in core storage categories including backup and recovery.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

Clumio continues to redefine SaaS backup for the all cloud enterprise, delivering a globally consolidated data protection service in, for and to the cloud. The Clumio platform provides a unified backup solution that protects public cloud, private cloud and SaaS with a single service, empowering companies to get to the cloud faster. The company enables enterprises to map to an all cloud vision, helping them manage and protect their dispersed data — wherever that data resides. As a result, companies can then reap the full scalability, flexibility and elasticity benefits of the cloud – without additional hardware or software for data management and protection.

Clumio is the innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup. Using this secure service, organizations eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running third-party backup software in the cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, they use Clumio to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS, AWS native services and SaaS. Born in the public cloud, Clumio can leverage the most modern cloud services to ensure it meets the current and future backup requirements of the most demanding enterprises.

