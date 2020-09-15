NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havas Media Group North America announces today that it has become the first holding company to join the Programmatic Health Council, an advocacy group comprised of programmatic and healthcare advertising experts committed to leading efforts to advance programmatic advertising.



Havas Media will work will the council’s 40 other members to develop strategies and thought leadership. The agency’s work on the council will help healthcare marketers gain a deeper understanding of how to use programmatic advertising technology to deliver relevant information to consumers. This move further strengthens the company's commitment to meaningful media that pushes consumers to take action.

“We’re excited to contribute to the Programmatic Health Council’s work and bring our expertise across not only health and wellness, but also programmatic, to support its planning and initiatives for 2021,” said Shane Ankeney, Havas Media Group North American President. “Our health experts have helped drive meaningful growth for clients across the space, so I look forward to seeing how this team partners with other healthcare marketers.”

Rich Gagnon, EVP and Health & Wellness Practice Lead, Andrew Goode, EVP and Head of Biddable Media and Holly Dunn, EVP Digital Investments and Biddable Media, who leads all Biddable Media for Havas Media’s health practice will represent the agency on the council.

“We look forward partnering with the other members of the council to advance healthcare marketing within the programmatic spaces. We continue to focus on driving programmatic models that deliver quality media, proactively addressing fraud, brand safety and viewability, while ensuring fair and transparent conduct across all practices,” said Andrew Goode, EVP and Head of Biddable Media at Havas Media North America.

“The Programmatic Health Council was created in 2017 as an advocacy group committed to leading efforts to advance programmatic advertising among health brands, agencies and publishers. We are thrilled to welcome Havas Media Group North America and advance our mission of serving the collective interest of those in the programmatic health industry through leadership, research and advocacy to promote programmatic health advertising,” said chair Chris Neuner, Chief Strategy Officer at PulsePoint, founding member of the council.

Havas Media’s expertise in healthcare marketing span across both DTC and HPC media and the team uses a digitally-led, health-specialist mindset with a next gen application of data to magnify the meaningfulness of every patient journey. Its work with the council will begin this month.

About Havas Media Group

At Havas Media Group, we believe that more meaningful media can help build more meaningful brands. Our media agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists and are the most dynamic and advanced in their markets. With offices in 144 countries worldwide, our teams also offer best-in-class services in the fields of programmatic buying, mobile, data consulting, performance marketing, out of home and geo-local, and social media. For more information, visit havasmedia.com or follow Havas Media USA on Twitter (@HavasMediaUSA).

About Programmatic Health Council

The Programmatic Health Council (PHC) is an advocacy group comprised of programmatic and healthcare advertising experts committed to leading efforts to advance programmatic advertising among health brands, agencies and publishers.

The mission of the PHC is to serve the collective interest of those in the programmatic health industry through leadership, research and advocacy to promote programmatic health advertising.