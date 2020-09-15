PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, is proud to continue its industry-leading series of Virtual Cybersecurity Summits through the remainder of 2020, with its next focus area on the “Four Corners” states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.



The 2020 Four Corners Virtual Cybersecurity Summit will take place this week—Thursday, September 17—and is slated to allow the local community of cybersecurity professionals to gain insights and education regarding the latest updates and challenges in the industry, despite the continued effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

This unique event is set to feature U.S. Secret Service Agent Ian McIntyre, a special agent at the organization’s field office in Phoenix as its keynote speaker. Agent McIntyre will also join a live question-and-answer panel on the topic: “Grey Crime: The Rise of State-Sponsored Attacks on Business.”

The Summit will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical Q&A sessions fielded by leading subject-matter experts.

“The Data Connectors Cybersecurity Community’s reaction to the COVID-19 Crisis has been to double-down on education, networking and sharing,” said Dawn Morrissey, Data Connectors CEO, who founded the team over 20 years ago. “We were the first to offer a full-suite virtual event experience, and have been pleased to continually innovate with the input from our membership and hundreds of CISOs across the continent - culminating in our 20th Virtual Summit this week,” she added.

Data Connectors, which has conducted physical conferences since 1999, rapidly responded to the COVID-19 crisis, moving its full schedule of planned events online. The cybersecurity community has in turn responded to the opportunity: more than twice as many people have signed up for the virtual regional events than had registered to attend the previously scheduled in-person meetings.

The Virtual Summit will also feature an interactive panel discussion on both days, with some of the top Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from organizations throughout the Southwest, including:

Lester Godsey, CISO, Maricopa County

Don Silva, CISO, WebPT

Jeff Sheetz, CISO, City of Avondale

Shannon Lawson, CISO, City of Phoenix

Chris Richardson, Deputy CIO, Arizona State University

Dean Sapp, VP of Information Security, Risk & Compliance, Filevine

Eric Sorenson, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), doTERRA International

Wesley Reynolds, Chief Information Officer, New Mexico Gaming Control Board

Dasha Deckwerth, CISO/President, Stealth-ISS Group, Inc.

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Solution providers at the Phoenix Cybersecurity Summit include Sophos, Ivanti, Proofpoint, and many more.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MST (Phoenix). Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

Data Connectors Virtual Summits continue to focus on the local and regional requirements for cities such as New Orleans/Little Rock, Washington, D.C., Florida and Caribbean, and the Great Lakes region.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/attend .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners. Members enjoy informative education from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. Data Connectors brings live conferences to cities across North America each year, and also provides interactions with the community via Virtual Summits, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.