PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR) has published a latest market research report on the “Global Healthcare Chatbots Market.” This Healthcare Chatbots report helps you to be there on the right track by making you focus on the data and realities of the industry. The market report also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The research and analysis performed in this healthcare chatbots report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 Million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF+ All Related Graphs & Charts): of Healthcare Chatbots Industry Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are:

  • HealthTap, Inc.,
  • Anboto
  • Sensely
  • Buoy Health, Inc.
  • Infermedica
  • Babylon
  • Baidu, Inc.
  • Ada Health GmbH
  • PACT Care BV
  • Woebot
  • GYANT.COM, Inc.
  • Creative Virtual
  • Your.MD
  • Synthetix Ltd.
  • Next IT Corp.
  • CX Company
  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.
  • eGain
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • eCreations.

Access Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Regional Analysis for Healthcare Chatbots Market Includes:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific & Japan
  • The Middle East and Africa

Factors Driving Growth in Healthcare Chatbots Market

Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices

According to data, there is an increase in smartphone users worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in smartphone users led to the increase in the smartphone which led to the increase in the display market.

Understand COVID-19 Significant Impact and Post Opportunities | Get Free COVID-19 Sample https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-healthcare-chatbots-market

How Chatbots Drive Cost Savings and Positively Impact Healthcare Efficiency??

  • Automated patient outreach
  • Patient engagement and lead generation
  • Prescription drug information
  • Billing and registration
  • Medical equipment support
  • Patient reminders

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base.

View details study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Healthcare Chatbots Market Drivers:

  • Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth
  • Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Healthcare Chatbots Market Restraints:

  • Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market
  • Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component

  • Software
  • Service

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Deployment Model

  • On-premise Model
  • Cloud-based Model

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application

  • Diagnosis & medical aid
  • Appointment scheduling

Healthcare Chatbots Market by End-User

  • Patients
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Insurance Companies, Others

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Focus of the report

  • CAGR values in the market for the forecast period
  • Key trends in the market place
  • Major players and brands
  • Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.
  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

 Part 01:Executive Summary 
 Part 02:Scope of the Report 
 Part 03:Research Methodology 
 Part 04:Healthcare Chatbots Market Landscape 
  Market Ecosystem 
  Market Characteristics 
  Market Segmentation Analysis 
 Part 05:Market Sizing 
  Market Definition 
  Market Sizing 2018 
  Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026 
 Part 06:Customer Landscape 
 Part 07:Healthcare Chatbots Market Regional Landscape 
  Geographical Segmentation 
  Regional Comparison 
   Americas – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
   EMEA – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
   APAC – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
 Part 08:Decision Framework 
 Part 09:Drivers and Challenges 
  Market Drivers 
  Market Challenges 
 Part 10:Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends 
 Part 11:Vendor Landscape 
  Overview 
  Landscape Disruption 
  Vendors Covered 
  Vendor Classification 
  Market Positioning of Vendors 

Request for Detailed TOC : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Browse Related Reports

  • Global Healthcare Enterprise Software Market, By Product & Services (Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Business Intelligence and Enterprise Content Management), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-enterprise-software-market
     
  • Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market By Setup Type (Private HIE, Public HIE), Type (Directed Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange), Implementation Model (Hybrid Model, Centralized/Consolidated Models, Decentralized/Federated Model), Application (Web Portal Development, Workflow Management, Secure Messaging, Internal Interfacing, Others), Solutions (Portal Centric, Messaging Centric, Platform Centric), End- Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies), Component (Enterprise Master Person Index, Healthcare Provider Directory, Record Locator Service, Clinical Data Repository, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-information-exchange-hie-solutions-market
     
  • Global Healthcare It Integration Market By Type {Services (Support and Maintenance Services, Implementation Services, Training Services), Products (Interface/Integration Engines, Medical Device Integration Software, Media Integration Solutions, Other Integration Tools), End User (Hospital Integration, Medical Device Integration, Lab Integration, Clinics Integration, Radiology Integration)}, Applications (Medical device integration, Healthcare center integration), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-integration-market
     
  • Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market By Product type (Provider (EHR, PIS, LIS, RIS, PACS, RCM, Others), Payer (Customer Management Systems, Claim Processing, Fraud Detection, Others), Life Sciences HCIT (CTMS, CDMS, ERP, Others), Operational HCIT (SCM, Business Process Outsourcing), HCIT Infrastructure (Cloud Services, Management Services)), End User (Provider, Payer, Pharma & Biotech, Clinical Research Organization, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-outsourcing-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact: 

Data Bridge Market Research 
US: +1 888 387 2818 
UK: +44 208 089 1725 
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
E-mail: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com