Dallas, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Winning on Main Street,” a Thryv Inc. podcast series focusing on small business owners and their paths to success, features industry innovators in its newest episodes. Hosted by Thryv Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry, the podcast shares stories of real small businesses that are winning using today’s modern technology through talks with relatable, nose-to-the-grindstone entrepreneurs about starting and running their businesses.

“It’s important, now more than ever, that small businesses stay laser-focused on how they manage their business;” said Henry, “this can be from how to get more customers, how to access financial resources, or how to get great business advice.

“Our podcast provides those valuable tips and resources small business need to continue to grow their business and keep it thriving.”

I got my abs eating pancakes

Ashley Drummonds built a protein pancake business after hitting rock bottom in her early 20s. To take her mind off her divorce and job challenges, she started lifting weights and found a way to turn her love for food into a nutrition business. Tune in as host Gordon Henry talks with Ashley about her journey being featured on Shark Tank and how she garnered an investment from Daymond John.

Ashley will be speaking in November at Thryv’s Connect20—a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses.

‘Queen of cupcakes

Meet Heather Saffer, founder of the better-for-you dessert company Dollop Gourmet. Heather was a winner on Food Network’s hit TV show Cupcake Wars and appeared on TV’s Shark Tank where she secured an investment from Barbara Corcoran

Hear firsthand what it's like to be on Shark Tank. Host Gordon Henry gets all the behind the scenes info from Heather. You do not want to miss this episode that is full of laughs as well as good information for up and coming entrepreneurs.

Helping women-owned businesses succeed in tech

Software company founder and entrepreneur, Liz Sara, serves as the board chair at the National Women’s Business Council and runs the consulting firm Best Marketing LLC. With a long history in the ever-evolving tech industry, Liz is now focused on helping women launch high-tech careers or find needed capital to build their own businesses.

In the latest episode of the “Winning on Main Street” podcast, Liz discusses how to attract and sustain more female entrepreneurs in the technology space. She also offers key insights on fundamental factors to consider when starting a business.

About Gordon Henry

Thryv Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry hosts “Winning on Main Street.” An expert in the tools small businesses use to market themselves, Gordon asks podcast guests about the challenges they face and technology they use to get ahead. Learn more about Gordon.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv is one of the largest companies in the United States that provides small-to-medium sized businesses (“SMBs”) with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv’s solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships and run their day-to-day operations.

