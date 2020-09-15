Le français suit

OTTAWA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions commend the federal government for acting decisively to end the standoff over U.S.-imposed tariffs on the country’s aluminum exports.



Earlier today, the American government reversed the highly contentious tariffs just hours before the Canadian government was set to impose its own retaliatory actions. Those actions would have had significant repercussions in the U.S. and would have impacted jobs.

“The American government had no business imposing these tariffs to begin with. Canadian workers cannot be used as pawns in a political fight that has nothing to do with them,” said Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labour Congress. “The federal government should be commended for its strong defence of Canadian industry and for its ongoing resolve in defending workers.”

The American government had imposed the 10% tariff on aluminum in August. This came just months after it had lifted previously imposed tariffs following the ratification of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and which Canada’s unions fought for over a year to have removed.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and urge the federal government to continue defending these vital Canadian industries and the hundreds of thousands of workers who rely on them,” said Yussuff.