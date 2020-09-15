CAMP PENDLETON, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With support from major corporate and foundation partners and donors around the world, Semper Fi & America’s Fund continues to provide immediate, life-essential assistance to service members and families directly affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are deeply grateful to all our supporters as we navigate the coronavirus situation together,” said Semper Fi & America’s Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther. “We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge four organizations that have stepped up significantly in this challenging time: Verisign, The Home Depot Foundation, The USAA Foundation, and The Bob Woodruff Foundation. They’ve all taken generous and significant action to ensure that our Service Members and Families know they are not alone.”

Through September 6, 2020, The Fund has provided COVID-specific assistance to 3,998 Service Members, Veterans and Families amounting to more than $3 million in direct financial support. Learn details about our COVID Response at www.TheFund.org/covid-19-response/

“It’s so amazing how, in the midst of this pandemic and taking care your own families, that you go beyond to give such a humbling gesture stating and reaffirming every time that you are here to serve and that we are not forgotten,” said one Service Member assisted by The Fund. “Thank you so much, and I pray blessings over you and all the wonderful donors that make this stuﬀ happen.”

“We’re living in truly challenging times,” said Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Semper FI & America’s Fund. “Every American has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy. Our wounded, ill, and injured service members, Veterans and their families have been particularly hard hit. But fortunately, they have not been alone -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund has been meeting its commitment to be when and where we are needed for those who have sacrificed so much.”

A three-minute video featuring Gen. Dunford’s message about The Fund and our support for our service members during the pandemic has just been released on The Fund’s website. To view it, visit The Fund’s YouTube Channel.

* * *

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured service members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case managers work one-on-one with service members and Veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead exceptionally low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of Veterans and their families, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested nearly $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 47,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. In 2018, the Foundation pledged an additional $250 million to veteran causes taking the total commitment to half a billion by 2025. Learn more at corporate.homedepot.com/foundation.

About The USAA Foundation

The USAA Foundation, Inc.'s purpose is to lead and inspire actions that improve lives in the communities we serve. The USAA Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization, does not endorse or promote any commercial supplier, product or service. USAA is the sponsor of The USAA Foundation, Inc. Learn more at usaa.com.

John Schiavi Semper Fi & America's Fund 781-354-6826 John.Schiavi@TheFund.org