Company announcement no. 34 - 20

15 September 2020





Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On May 25, 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 09 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 100,790 10,671,122 08 September 2020 1,192 130.63 155,714 09 September 2020 1,808 126.88 229,392 10 September 2020 1,500 129.22 193,824 11 September 2020 1,226 132.15 162,021 14 September 2020 1,736 133.38 231,552 Accumulated under the program 108,252 11,643,623

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 130,096 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.57% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

Attachments