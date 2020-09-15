LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX:VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has been invited to present at Lake Street’s 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference, being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, on a virtual platform.



Viemed’s management, Casey Hoyt, CEO and Todd Zehnder, COO, are scheduled to meet with investors Thursday, September 17th, with one-on-one and group meetings to be held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com .

About the BIG4 Conference

Lake Street will host its 4th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on a virtual platform, showcasing many interesting and dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 90 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference , contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com , or call 612-326-1305.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com