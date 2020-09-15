NEWARK, New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (Nasdaq: IEC) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase an 86,000 square foot facility in Rochester, NY. The new facility is expected to provide additional capacity and more importantly, access to a larger pool of qualified resources to support future organic growth.



Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, “We’re really excited to announce the acquisition of an additional Rochester area facility at 50 Jetview Dr., Rochester, NY. This new facility represents a key building block for our company, establishing a Rochester area campus enabling us to tap into both the eastside and now the westside of the greater Rochester market. The goal is to consolidate our specialty metals operation from its current Rochester location on Emerson Street and combine it with an expanded electronic assembly operation. We believe this new facility provides an ideal footprint and location to support our growing customer demand and more importantly, provides us the ability to recruit skilled resources across the entire Rochester region, addressing a critical need to support ongoing double-digit organic growth.”

Mr. Schlarbaum concluded, “Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities to meet the high complexity manufacturing needs of our customers, who rely on IEC as an electronic manufacturing services provider for life-saving and mission critical products. We continue to see increased interest from the marketplace and believe that this expansion of our manufacturing footprint into Rochester positions us well to achieve continued organic growth as we look ahead into fiscal 2021 and beyond.”

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

