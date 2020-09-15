SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended August 1, 2020.
“The second quarter was a strong quarter for Kaspien. As consumers buy more of their goods online, brands are looking to expand their online operations. Kaspien has spent years building the expertise, strategies, software and services needed to create a prosperous online business, evolving from a third-party retailer to a software and tech-enabled services company. The strength of our second quarter results is a testament to the quality and performance of our offerings,” said Kunal Chopra, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s Principal Executive Officer.
“We ended the quarter with $62.7 million in platform Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), with nearly one-third of GMV from Kaspien’s subscription business. As we shift to be more multi-marketplace centric, a key milestone was becoming a first adopter of Walmart’s new Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS). Additionally, our focus on tech enabled services has provided new offerings for brands seeking online growth, such as self-service and managed service solutions for Amazon ad management, US Tax compliance for online sellers, and an unauthorized seller removal service,” added Mr. Chopra.
Second Quarter Overview
Twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020 Overview
|Kaspien Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Financial Results
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Twenty-six Weeks Ended
|August 1,
|% to
|August 3,
|% to
|August 1,
|% to
|August 3,
|% to
|2020
|Revenue
|2019
|Revenue
|2020
|Revenue
|2019
|Revenue
|Net revenue
|$
|42,296
|$
|34,260
|$
|73,885
|$
|69,392
|Cost of sales
|37,873
|89.5
|%
|31,173
|91.0
|%
|66,151
|89.5
|%
|63,528
|91.5
|%
|Gross profit
|4,423
|10.5
|%
|3,087
|9.0
|%
|7,734
|10.5
|%
|5,864
|8.5
|%
|Selling, general and
|administrative expenses
|4,916
|11.6
|%
|6,666
|19.5
|%
|13,406
|18.1
|%
|13,644
|19.7
|%
|Loss from continuing operations
|(493
|)
|-1.2
|%
|(3,579
|)
|-10.4
|%
|(5,672
|)
|-7.7
|%
|(7,780
|)
|-11.2
|%
|Interest expense
|406
|1.0
|%
|172
|0.5
|%
|634
|0.9
|%
|308
|0.4
|%
|Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit
|(899
|)
|-2.1
|%
|(3,751
|)
|-10.9
|%
|(6,306
|)
|-8.5
|%
|(8,088
|)
|-11.7
|%
|Income tax expense
|-
|0.0
|%
|7
|0.0
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|16
|0.0
|%
|Loss from continuing operations
|(899
|)
|-2.1
|%
|(3,758
|)
|-11.0
|%
|(6,306
|)
|-8.5
|%
|(8,104
|)
|-11.7
|%
|Loss from fye business, net of tax
|-
|0.0
|%
|(4,370
|)
|-12.8
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|(7,826
|)
|-11.3
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(899
|)
|-2.1
|%
|$
|(8,128
|)
|-23.7
|%
|$
|(6,306
|)
|-8.5
|%
|$
|(15,930
|)
|-23.0
|%
|Basic and diluted loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(4.48
|)
|$
|(3.46
|)
|$
|(8.78
|)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|1,825
|1,816
|1,823
|1,815
|Diluted Income per common share:
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET CAPTIONS:
|August 1,
|August 3,
|(in thousands, except store data)
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|8,649
|$
|9,930
|Merchandise inventory
|20,576
|20,185
|Fixed assets (net)
|2,285
|1,898
|Accounts payable
|9,857
|9,285
|Borrowings under line of credit
|2,151
|12,086
|Long-term debt
|4,401
|-
Notes:
1. Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) loss from fye business, net of tax, (iii) interest expense; (iv) Corporate SG&A expenses and (v) depreciation expense. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Twenty-six Weeks Ended
|August 1,
|August 3,
|August 1,
|August 3,
|(amounts in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(899
|)
|$
|(8,128
|)
|$
|(6,306
|)
|$
|(15,930
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|7
|-
|16
|Loss from fye business, net of tax
|-
|4,370
|-
|7,826
|Interest expense
|406
|172
|634
|308
|Loss from continuing operations
|(493
|)
|(3,579
|)
|(5,672
|)
|(7,780
|)
|Corporate SG&A expenses
|810
|2,833
|5,209
|5,560
|Depreciation expense
|516
|436
|1,007
|844
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|833
|$
|(310
|)
|$
|544
|$
|(1,376
|)
Kaspien provides a platform of software and services to empower brands to grow their online distribution channels on digital marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, among others. The Company helps brands achieve their online retail goals through its innovative and proprietary technology, tailored strategies, and mutually beneficial partnerships. Kaspien is positioning itself to be a brand’s ultimate online growth partner and is guided by seven core principles:
|
|
Kaspien, formerly Trans World Entertainment, established itself as a public company in 1986 and is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “KSPN” formerly “TWMC”.
Certain statements in this release set forth management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Contact:
Kaspien Holdings Inc.
Ed Sapienza
Chief Financial Officer
(509) 202-4261
|Contact:
Kaspien, Inc
Kunal Chopra
Chief Executive Officer
(425) 281-3566
|Contact:
Financial Relations Board
Joseph Calabrese
jcalabrese@fbir.com
(212) 827-3772
