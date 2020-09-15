New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dropshipping Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Organization Size, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967881/?utm_source=GNW

Growing adoption of consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops in developing markets creates new and exciting opportunities for various ongoing technological developments.It has led to rising penetration of these devices across developed and developing economies.



In developing markets, there is a huge scope for growth in the consumer electronics industry with consumption projected to surge as the penetration of brands increases.Demand for refrigerators, televisions, and other consumer electronic goods is expected to increase in the next few years.



Mobile phone cases are considered a promising e-commerce niche.AliExpress, a China e-commerce giant, is highly active in Dropshipping such mobile accessories.



Dropshipping mobile phone cases is one of the great online selling ideas for the e-commerce business. Owing to increase in demand for mobile accessories, consumer electronics is one of the most significant catalyzer for Dropshipping market.



The Dropshipping market is analyzed based on product type, organization size, and geography.In terms of product type, the market is segmented into toys, hobby, and DIY; furniture and appliances; food and personal care; electronics and media; fashion; and others.



Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise.Geographically, the Dropshipping market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region in Dropshipping market from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising online shopping.



Key players operating in the global Dropshipping market, which are profiled in this market study, include Alidropship; Doba Inc.; Dropship zone; Inventory Source; Mega goods, Inc.; Modalyst, Inc.; Orderhive; Printify, Inc.; Salehoo Group Limited; and Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC.



The global Dropshipping market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Dropshipping market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Dropshipping market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Dropshipping market.

