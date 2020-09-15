– Introduces #Together4Growth to increase awareness of children’s growth disorders, including a four-question Growth Quiz to help parents identify signs and symptoms –



– Public encouraged to visit www.together4growth.com and share their growth disorder stories using #Together4Growth –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced its support of Children’s Growth Awareness Week, taking place September 13–19, 2020, and introduced #Together4Growth, a disease awareness campaign reflecting the company’s commitment to improving the lives of children with growth disorders. The global initiative will be celebrated as International Children’s Growth Awareness Day on September 20, 2020.

The #Together4Growth campaign communicates the importance of tracking and measuring a child’s growth patterns and discussing any potential issues with a healthcare professional. It features a four-question Growth Quiz to help parents and caregivers identify common signs and symptoms of growth disorders and to find educational resources. During Growth Awareness Week, the public is encouraged to use #Together4Growth to share personal stories, tips and experiences about growth disorders on together4growth.com via their own social media channels.

“The signs and symptoms of growth disorders can often be overlooked in children or not recognized as being potentially linked to serious medical conditions and a child’s overall endocrine health,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development at Ascendis Pharma. “During a time where routine health checks may be disrupted, we are proud to introduce #Together4Growth and shine a light on children’s growth. The campaign includes a 4-question Growth Quiz to help families keep growth top of mind and encourage them to seek help for any concerns.”

In July 2014, the U.S. Senate passed S. Res. 489, a resolution recognizing and supporting the goals and ideals of a “Growth Awareness Week,” to increase awareness in the community about the importance of what a child’s growth pattern can say about overall health. Since then, patient organizations and advocates work together each year to focus global public awareness on children’s growth during September.

"Children who aren’t growing properly may have early warning signs of a medical condition that is not just cosmetic. It’s important and critical for parents to pay close attention to their child’s growth, to be vigilant and not dismiss these signs as something he or she will outgrow,” said Jamie Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of ICOSEP (International Coalition of Organizations Supporting Endocrine Patients). "There are global resources where parents can learn more about growth disorders and improving overall endocrine health for their children, including ICOSEP, an international coalition of patient and professional groups who are working together as one team to help children and families around the world.”

Parents and caregivers can learn more about children’s growth and the importance of discussing any potential issues with their doctor. Visit www.together4growth.com to view and share the Growth Quiz as well as more information and resources.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon™ technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, and in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California.

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, (ii) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas, and (iii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ prospectus supplement filed on July 9, 2020 and Ascendis’ current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © September 2020 Ascendis Pharma A/S.