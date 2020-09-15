New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Technology, Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967874/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing demand for digital terrestrial TVs and rising trend of live broadcast services are anticipated to drive the growth of broadcast infrastructure market in the near future. However, high degree of complexity in integration of hardware & software and failure of broadcast solution may hinder the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market.



The broadcast infrastructure market witnesses’ high competition in terms of development of advanced solutions for broadcasting.For instance, Harmonics significantly made its way into the broadcast infrastructure market by offering Spectrum Media Server Solutions.



It offers a modular platform for quick change and simplification of playout workflows with channel-in-a-box solutions.The modules are attached in manageable increments so that Spectrum systems can be configured to meet the exact requirements for channel count and video compression formats.



When the expansion is needed, additional MediaPort 7000 modules can be added without taking down the system.



The broadcast infrastructure market is segmented into component, technology, application, and geography.Based on component, the broadcast infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.



In 2019, the software segment held the largest share of global broadcast infrastructure market.Based on technology, the broadcast infrastructure market is divided into digital broadcasting and analog broadcasting.



Digital broadcasting is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.In terms of application, the market is segmented into OTT, terrestrial, satellite, IPTV, and others.



The terrestrial segment contributed a substantial share in 2019. Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.



The overall broadcast infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the broadcast infrastructure market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global broadcast infrastructure market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the broadcast infrastructure market.



A few major players operating in the global broadcast infrastructure market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Clyde Broadcast Technology; CS Computer Systems Ltd.; Dacast Inc.; EVS Broadcast Equipment SA; Grass Valley; Kaltura; Nevion; Ross Video Ltd; and Zixi, among others.

