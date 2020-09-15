Newark, NJ, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global fill-finish manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD 6.81 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 14.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The fill-finish manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to increasing technological advancement in fill-finish manufacturing equipment and increasing demand for sterile products. Increasing thrust on scientific research is another important factor driving the market. Funds received from private and government organisations to support research for niche healthcare products, many people requiring healthcare and medical attention, and increasing consumption of medications are expected to influence the market growth. Other factors like rise in fill-finish outsourcing will propel market growth.

An introduction of a drug product into a container or delivery system under aseptic conditions is essential to ensure the efficacy and safety of the product, known as fill-finish manufacturing. It is a manufacturing technology that is used during the final process of drug production in pharmaceuticals. Various challenges to fill-finish manufacturing include sterility of production, equipment, and components areas. This process involves the introduction of a drug product in any form like a solution, powder, suspension in containers such as syringes, cartridges, vials, and various others. In the manufacturing of any pharmaceutical product, fill-finish is the last procedure before a product is packaged and delivered to the patient. This process involves the thawing of the frozen product solution, pH buffering agent preparations, and lastly, filling the solution into syringes or vials.

Global fill-finish manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to high capital investment in R&D, growing biopharmaceutical industry, increased capital expenditure related to research, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The factors restraining the market growth are stringent government regulations and high costs of the system. Technological advancements and untapped markets provide market growth opportunities.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418848/request-sample

Key players operating in global fill-finish manufacturing market include Syntegon Technology GmbH, Dickson and Company, OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A, Becton, Groninger & Co. GmbH, Stevanato Group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and Bausch+Strobel. To gain a significant market share in the global fill-finish manufacturing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Dickinson and Company and Syntegon Technology GmbH are some of the leading manufacturers of the fill-finish manufacturing.

For instance, in 2017, ALF 5000, a technologically advanced filling and the closing machine was launched by Syntegon Technology GmbH.

In 2017, INJECTA, an integrated fill-finish machine was launched by IMA S.P.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche)

Consumables segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.12% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global fill-finish manufacturing market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumable segment is further segmented into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables. The prefilled syringes are sub-segmented into glass PFS and plastic PFS. Vials are sub-segmented into glass vials and plastic vials. Instrument segment is further segmented into systems and machine type. Systems segment is sub-segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems, Machine type is sub-segmented into automated machines and semi-automated & manual machines. Consumables segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.12% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for fill-finish manufacturing in biopharmaceutical companies in CROs, and rising demand for prefilled syringes.

Liquids segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 39.14% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global fill-finish market is segmented into solids, semi-solids, and liquids. Liquids segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 39.14% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to application and usage of liquids like biologics is large as compared to semi-solid or solid products.

Contract manufacturing organizations dominated the market and held the largest share of 42.1% in the year 2019

On the basis of end-user, global fill-finish manufacturing is segmented into contract manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and others. Contract Manufacturing Organizations dominated the market and held the largest share of 42.1% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to contamination prevention in the production of feed and maintenance of the aseptic conditions in the manufacturing facility.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/fill-finish-manufacturing-market-by-product-consumables-instruments-application-418848.html

Regional Segment of Fill-finish Manufacturing Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global fill-finish manufacturing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe holds the major share of 29.13% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic disorders, rising focus on major players on growing their presence in the region, and the emergence of the biosimilar market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rapidly developing economies like India and China. Other factors influencing growth in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing investments by CMOs and rising government support, and growth in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418848

About the report:

The global fill-finish manufacturing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418848&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Global Flow Cytometry Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-flow-cytometry-market-by-technology-cell-based-flow-375978.html

Global Heart Transplant Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-heart-transplant-market-by-surgery-type-ventricular-375979.html

Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-hormonal-contraceptive-market-by-method-combined-oral-375980.html

Global Microarray Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-microarray-market-by-product-service-consumables-375982.html