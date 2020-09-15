FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 15th 2020, in honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month in the United States, Naxos en Español , a division of Naxos of America, is pleased to announce the launching of Proyecto Nuestra Música (Our Music Project). Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States between September 15th through October 15th. This month is set to recognize the contributions, achievements and influence of Hispanic and Latin Americans in the United States.

The Our Music Project is one of the largest initiatives ever launched by Naxos of America, not only for its expansive geographical reach, but because of the participation of 32 top Latin American artists and several organizations, both public and private across Latin America.

The Our Music Project is a collection of four playlists with works by Latin American composers from different eras and styles. The project’s objective is showcasing the musical richness of the region. These four playlists will be updated regularly as Latin American content albums appear, always offering an updated view of the Latin American music scene.

The four playlists collect a total of 212 tracks: Our Music (54) mostly dedicated to orchestral works with some chamber pieces; Our Piano (54) and Our Guitar (48), with classical compositions for these instruments; and Our Traditional Music (54), which features folk pieces with Latin American roots from albums of the prestigious label Arc World Music.

The four playlists represent composers from 16 Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, United States (Puerto Rico), Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

All four playlists will be available on the most frequently used platforms in Latin America: Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and YouTube.

To highlight Our Music Project, Naxos en Español invited 32 Latin American composers, artists and conductors to record video clips in which they send a message about Latin American music. From September 15 to October 15, these messages will appear daily on Naxos en Español’s profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which have had more than 130,000,000 impressions so far in 2020. Among the participating artists are Giancarlo Guerrero, Music Director, Nashville Symphony (USA); Roberto Sierra, composer, (USA/Puerto Rico); Esteban Benzecry, composer, Argentina); Herbert Vázuez, composer (Mexico); Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor (Peru); Brazil Guitar Duo, Douglas Lora & Joao Luiz, (Brazil); Mirian Conti, piano (Argentina); Jose Federico Osorio, piano (Mexico); Alí Arango, guitar (Cuba); Marta Gómez, Singer (Colombia); and Gabriela Montero, piano (Venezuela).

Likewise, as part of the Our Music Project, the podcast of Naxos en Español will present an interview, divided into two parts, with Mexican maestro Sergio Vela, who has been director of the Opera de Bellas Artes, director general of the Festival Internacional Cervantino, director general of music of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and president of the National Council for Culture and the Arts (Conaculta). Currently, maestro Vela is director general of Art and Culture Grupo Salinas.

Our Music Project will be replicated by Naxos Brazil, adapting it to the audiences of that country. Naxos Brazil will upload to its Spotify profile the four playlists adding Brazilian artists and will promoting in Portuguese among the artistic and academic communities related to classical music, as well as magazines and specialized audiences.

Our Music Project will also have presence in Canada. Naxos en Español will present it at launching of the Hispanic Heritage Month in Québec, an event organized by Héritage Hispanique Québec to celebrate Latin American culture. Héritage Hispanique Québec is a non-profit organization based in Montreal that supports the Latin American community.

About Naxos en Español

Naxos en Español is part of Naxos of America , one of the divisions of Naxos Music Group, producer of Naxos Records and the largest distributor of classical music recorded globally.

The mission of Naxos en Español is to bring the best music to the Spanish-speaking world.

Its objectives are:

Make it easier for Spanish-speaking audiences of all ages to learn, enjoy and experience good music. Present Spanish-speaking audiences with albums, videos, interviews, and playlists by Ibero-American artists and composers. Be a source of information on the works of the greatest classical composers and artists in history, in a way that is understandable and relatable to Spanish-speaking audiences. Transmit the knowledge of the musical and cultural expressions that enhance the countries of Ibero-America.

