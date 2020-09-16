New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Atrial Fibrillation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment Type ; End User ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967870/?utm_source=GNW

Besides, development opportunities in emerging countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.



However, high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Atrial fibrillation is among the most commonly occurring heart condition, which causes irregular and often abnormally fast heart rates, which can lead to the possibility of a stroke.A large number of populations across the globe are unaware of the symptoms associated with atrial fibrillation and hence remain untreated.



As per Eastern AHSN, across England, approximately 425,000 people are living with undiagnosed and untreated AF.Various associations across the world have been involved in undertaking awareness regarding the medical condition.



For instance, Health Innovation Manchester in November 2018 raised awareness regarding Atrial Fibrillation and other innovative technologies to increase the detection of the disease as part of the Global AF Aware Week.



Other than bodies such as associations and organizations, companies in the market have also played an instrumental role in increasing the awareness regarding atrial fibrillation.For instance, Biosense Webster, a Division of Johnson & Johnson, launched two major initiatives as a part of the Global AF Aware Week, which falls between 18-24 November.



As a part of the action named Get Smart About AFIB (GSAAF), the company entered into a strategic partnership with the Arrhythmia Alliance to increase knowledge of AF across the healthcare community and the general public. As awareness helps in improving the medical care needed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.



The global Atrial Fibrillation is segmented by treatment type and end user.The atrial fibrillation market, by treatment type, is segmented into non-pharmacological and pharmacological.



The non-pharmacological segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the atrial fibrillation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiac catheterization laboratories.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



In addition, the segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



