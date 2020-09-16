New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Viral Therapies Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Mechanism of Action ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967868/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of drug development hinders the market growth.



R&D is an essential part of a company’s business.Pharmaceutical companies focus on R&D to introduce new drugs with enhanced medical and commercial potential.



R&D activities also enable them to launch high-quality and innovative products or re-launch their existing products with significant upgrades. According to the report of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), R&D expenditure of biopharmaceutical companies increased from US$ 49.6 billion in 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. In the fiscal year 2014-2015, 16 pharmaceutical companies were among the world’s top 50 companies in terms of total R&D investment. Novartis, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are among the top 10 leading R&D investing companies globally. For example, Astellas Pharma invested US$ 2,083 million in the R&D of new and advanced drugs. Thus, such high R&D expenditure is anticipated to drive the antiviral therapies market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the anti - viral therapies market is segmented into generic drugs and branded drugs.The branded drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.



However, the market for generic drugs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on mechanism of action, the market is segmented into nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, and others.



Based on application, the anti-viral therapies market is segmented into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, virus influenza, and other applications.



The World Health Organization (WHO), China Food and Drug Administration, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, National Health Commission (NHC) of China, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, along with company websites, are a few of the major primary and secondary sources cited while preparing this report.

