Anal irrigation system is a minimally invasive technique that has proven to be clinically effective for patients living with neurological bowel syndrome.It is considered to be a safe, well tolerated, and effective procedure.



Various companies have developed anal irrigation systems with updated technologies.Developments in the medical device technology have allowed the integration of these systems with a rectal balloon catheter and a water pump/container.



The combined systems allow patients to reduce their mobility to irrigate themselves.



Bullen Healthcare Ltd, B Braun Melsungen AG, Wellspect HealthCare AB, Coloplast A/S, and MacGregor Healthcare Ltd offer Aquaflush, IryPump S, Navina Systems, Peristeen, and Qufora, respectively, in the UK.These minimally invasive anal irrigation systems are widely used among children living with Myelomeningocele, which is a severe form of spina bifida.



The anal irrigation systems help in controlling stoma output and help manage fecal incontinence, rectocele, and constipation.Recently, in November 2019, Wellspect HealthCare, a Dentsply Sirona Company, applied for 510 (K) application for its Navina Smart System, an update in its Navina Classic System, and the upgraded product has received clearance for premarket notification K170487.



Both devices differ in design and biocompatibility, among other technical differences. Thus, such developments in the anal irrigation systems are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on product, the anal irrigation system market is segmented into balloon catheter devices, cone devices, mini devices, and bed systems.In 2019, the balloon catheter devices segment accounted for the highest share of the market.



The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the fact that it is used for the patients with inability to move or to hold a cone near the anus while using the hand pump.Additionally, the balloon catheter is for single-use and has a hydrophilic coating that rules out the necessity of additional lubricant products.



For instance, Wellspect HealthCare, a DentsplySirona Company; and Coloplast A/S offer Navina Classic and Peristeen anal irrigation system, respectively, in the market.On the basis of patient, the market is segmented into adults and children.



Based on end user, the anal irrigation systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China), and with its spread to ~100 countries across the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) termed it a pandemic with public health emergency.Many industries globally, including the anal irrigation system manufacturing, are experiencing the impacts of this pandemic.



With the continued spread of this outbreak, researchers are focusing on working out various possible options for treatment, including the existing ones. This is likely to reduce the potential growth for anal irrigation systems in the near future.

