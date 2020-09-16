IRVING, TX, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Minimizing the risk of infection for patients and staff is our top priority here at Gibson Diagnostic Labs. To effectively do so in the healthcare world requires facility readiness and workforce availability.



All facilities need to ensure they are prepared to deliver care and support under the new protocols to help minimize the risk of infection. Guidance and recommendations on how to safely operate your facilities are available from several agencies:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommends that facility staff be routinely screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If a staff member is found symptomatic, testing and quarantining of the individual should follow.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published a guide on how to prepare your workplace for operating amidst COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides updated criteria for healthcare workers as they navigate their return to work and what steps to take in the case of COVID-19 symptoms.

The Gibson Diagnostic Labs team is ready to assist all patients with personalized, professional service to deliver the highest level of quality diagnostic testing. The staff continues to work diligently to increase testing capacity on a timely basis in response to the public health crisis.

To learn more, please visit Gibson Diagnostic Lab’s COVID-19 testing page.

