Zürich/Frankfurt, 16. September 2020 - Das Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen 21Shares AG, der weltweit führende Emittent von Krypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), erweitert sein deutsches Team und unterstreicht seine Expansionspläne für Deutschland. Anfang September ist Carsten Meier dem 21Shares Team als Consultant für Institutionelle Investoren beigetreten. Der Schweizer Pionier hat schon Anfang des Monats Schlagzeilen in Deutschland und Österreich gemacht als es den ersten zentral geclearten Short Bitcoin ETP an der Deutschen Börse XETRA und die grössten beiden Kryptowährungen Bitcoin und Ethereum am amtlichen Markt der Wiener Börse notiert hat. Dies zeigt erneut, was für eine bedeutende Rolle die deutschsprachigen Länder in der institutionellen Akzeptanz dieser neuen Anlageklasse spielen.

Carsten Meier wird vom Finanzplatz Frankfurt aus für 21Shares das Consulting für Institutionelle Investoren in der aufstrebenden Assetklasse „Digitale Coins/Token“ mit der ETP-Produktfamilie des Unternehmens weiter ausbauen. Meier bringt langjährige Erfahrung aus dem Asset-Management und Fondsgeschäft mit. Er war für die Dresdner Bank AG in Frankfurt, New York und Hongkong tätig sowie bei anderen namhaften Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern (u.a. Veritas SG und Auda- Harald Quandt Gruppe). Er berichtet direkt an Hany Rashwan, CEO der 21Shares AG in Zürich.

Hany Rashwan sagt: „Wir freuen uns, dass Carsten unser Team in der DACH-Region verstärkt. Mit seinem technischen Know-how und seiner Erfahrung ist er eine großartige Ergänzung für unser Unternehmen, das mit seinem umfassenden und weitreichenden Zugang zu Bitcoin und anderen Kryptos ein weltweites Alleinstellungsmerkmal bietet.“

Carsten Meier ergänzt: „21Shares AG ETP-Produktfamilie bietet die Möglichkeit, ein hohes Kapitalvolumen zu investieren. Es ist es motivierend, Teil eines dynamischen Teams zu sein, welches mit seinem attraktiven Angebot die Diversifikation in alternative Investments, reguliert und an mehreren Börsen gelistet, ermöglicht und in Deutschland auf ein neues Level heben wird.“

Die 21Shares AG macht die Investition in Krypto-Vermögenswerte so einfach wie den Kauf von Aktien über einen herkömmlichen Broker oder eine Bank. Anleger können dank der ETP-Suite von 21Shares, die aus elf Krypto-ETPs besteht, einfach, vertrauensvoll, sicher und kostengünstig in Krypto-Währungen mit einer bewährten ETP-Struktur (oder einem Tracker) investieren: dem 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL/21XH), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC/21XB), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH/21XE), 21Shares XRP (AXRP/21XX), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH/21XC), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA/21XA), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON) und 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC/21XS). Die gesamte Suite ist in einem regulierten Rahmen am offiziellen Markt der Deutschen Börse, der SIX Swiss Exchange, der Wiener Börse und der BX Swiss in CHF, USD, GBP bzw. EUR notiert. Einige der ETPs sind an der Börse Stuttgart notiert.

21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem Team erfahrener Unternehmer und Bankfachleuten aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten lanciert, darunter den ersten börsennotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im November 2018. 21Shares hat heute elf Krypto-ETPs und insgesamt über 90 Millionen USD an AuM gelistet.

