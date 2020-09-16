MATTOON, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of new flexible broadband Internet plans that offer simplified, value-based pricing without data limits to small and medium-sized businesses.



Reliable, fast Internet connections are more important than ever, and Consolidated’s new plans provide small businesses affordable options that match their needs. FiberConnect plans deliver symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 1 Gig in Consolidated’s fiber-based service area, and BizConnect plans deliver download speeds up to 100 Mbps in other areas.

“Consolidated Communications’ FiberConnect and BizConnect plans offer affordable, flexible options with no data caps and locked-in prices that businesses can count on for up to three years,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management. “These services offer substantial value for businesses across many industries, including retail, health care and real estate, as well as for many service professionals.”

Flexible contract options enable businesses to lock in savings in increments of one, two or three years. A no-contract option is also available. All broadband Internet plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and include access to 24/7 U.S.-based technical support. Any FiberConnect or BizConnect plan can be bundled with one of Consolidated’s dependable and robust voice services, including ProConnect Unified Communications, for additional savings.

For more information, visit https://www.consolidated.com/business/small-business/internet .



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Sam Gett, Consolidated Communications

Samuel.Gett@consolidated.com

507.387.1866

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Jennifer.Spaude@consolidated.com

507.386.3765



