MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union won two marketing awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions. The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) Awards honored TopLine in two categories: Community Engagement and Direct Mail Single Series.



In the Community Engagement category, TopLine won in its asset category for its Book and School Supply Drive. In 2019, TopLine partnered with non-profit Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) for the second year to further educational opportunities of Nigerian students. With the help of many generous members, employees and the community, TopLine collected over 6,000 educational books, backpacks and school supplies and were able to donate $1,500 from TopLine Credit Union Foundation to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria. TopLine’s Book and School Supply Drive was featured on local CCX Media, Northwest Community Television, click here to view the story.

In the Direct Mail Single category, TopLine’s creative auto loan acquisition and refinance campaign brought the honor. The multi-channel marketing campaign was designed with a video game theme and was a fun and attention-grabbing way to connect with members and prospective members. To complement the direct mail piece, all TopLine branch lobbies were transformed into a video game arcade, complete with actual vintage arcade games – PacMan, Centipede, Donkey Kong and more! Digital support included a social media contest to increase general credit union awareness and to engage members, potential members and community. Anyone was welcome to stop by a branch location and play for a chance to win. At the end of the campaign, 5 individuals with the highest video game score at each branch location won a gift certificate to locally owned, small business arcade in Minneapolis.

“We are honored to be recognized by Marketing Association of Credit Unions for our community outreach efforts and credit union awareness marketing,” said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We are dedicated to helping those in our local and global communities with the opportunity to further their education. Likewise, we remain committed to educate consumers about the many benefits of using credit unions for their banking needs. We are thrilled to be recognized for our marketing creativity in delivering those messages, connecting with our community and communicating the credit union difference.”

The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) was founded over 30 years ago, created for marketers by marketers as a fun way to share ideas, network, and help others be their professional best. For more information, visit www.macnetwork.org/ .

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is guided by its mission — to work within the community to build a better tomorrow. The Foundation expands community outreach activities by awarding scholarships , providing financial education and counseling for members of all ages, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law, Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation .

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $525 million and serves over 45,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion

