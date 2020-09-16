Konica Minolta's Return to Work solution has received a Bronze Stevie Award in the 2020 International Business Awards. The offering combines Konica Minolta’s proprietary software and workflow solutions through its Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business with its MOBOTIX Thermal TR cameras, which have been deployed at hospitals to help frontline healthcare workers assess patient symptoms faster.​

Konica Minolta's Return to Work solution has received a Bronze Stevie Award in the 2020 International Business Awards. The offering combines Konica Minolta’s proprietary software and workflow solutions through its Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business with its MOBOTIX Thermal TR cameras, which have been deployed at hospitals to help frontline healthcare workers assess patient symptoms faster.​

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has received two Bronze Stevie Awards. The company was named a winner in the COVID-19 Response category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards® for Most Valuable Corporate Response and Most Valuable Technical Innovation (non-medical) for its Return to Work solution. As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 1.

The International Business Awards (IBA) are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,800 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

“As a company, we are commited to continuously pivoting our business to anticipate and meet the needs of customers in an ever-changing market place,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “I have been inspired by the agility and resilience I have seen throughout the company to support dealers, clients and employees during these unprecedented times, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts. This is just the beginning of a long road to recovery and we will be with them every step of the way.”

Most Valuable Technical Innovation (non-medical)

Konica Minolta’s Return to Work program is a comprehensive solution that supports employees’ safe return to office locations and provides ongoing, best-in-class security with facial recognition and access control. Through an integrated cloud-based application for data collection, the solution ensures businesses can track, manage and report on each individual’s entry in compliance with company and state requirements. From installation to support to service, the products, software and technology are developed, owned and implemented by Konica Minolta. Comments recognizing the solution included, “Indeed addresses the need of the hour with the wow factor of developed, tested and rolled out in a span of four weeks!” and “Great solution with lots of lines of defense implemented. I am glad to hear that Konica Minolta hasn't lost its appetite for innovation and creativity.”

Most Valuable Corporate Response

In response to COVID-19, Konica Minolta pivoted quickly to step in and help its dealers impart insight and expertise all the way through to their customers. Proactively contacting dealers to learn their immediate needs and how it could help, the company immediately implemented virtual education, joint sales calls and online training. Konica Minolta updated employees, clients and dealer partners as frequently as possible through all channels with consistent goals: Keep employees healthy, keep the supply chain going, and keep All Covered (Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division) technicians available out in the field. As a result, a Market Trends survey from BPO Media, asking dealers to rank twelve OEMS on support during the pandemic, put Konica Minolta at the top of the ranking with 34 percent. Judges reacted positively as well, stating “You have understood the people issues well that helped your organization in framing priorities in assessing and addressing the unique risks for organizations and workforces.”

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive,” said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Gallagher.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more online.

