Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study aims to provide an understanding of the dynamics and forecasts of the OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostic kits market worldwide and provides key market propositions over a five-year forecast period.



This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostic kits used for self-care and the management of various common diseases.



The report covers developed and emerging markets in order to help readers understand:

Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of various diseases including cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, respiratory disorders, diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, sleep disorders, skin disorders, and ENT disorders.

Detailed description and analysis of current OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostic kits.

Market characterization, unmet need, and market size and segmentation (by region, by segment, by diseases).

The current state of the market and the key markets for its future development.

Major regional trends.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2024.

Global competitive thrust in terms of competition and market shares.

Key marketed and pipeline (research and development) products along with information about their regulatory status.

Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

Regulatory structure: new regulations that will influence the development of the OTC drugs, devices and diagnostics market.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Observations and conclusions on the future of OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostics.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

The Report Includes:

26 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, medical devices and diagnostics

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Coverage of various target diseases, including common health disorders and severe chronic diseases where OTC drugs and devices play a key role in the management of diseases

Assessment of the recent breakthroughs, current research activities, technological hurdles and latest trends related to the field of medical technologies

Complete understanding about the usage and adoption rate of OTC drugs, devices and diagnostic kits in various regions

Underlying details of key business opportunities to pivotal stakeholders to expand of business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the horizon within this market

Competitive landscape encompassing a large chunk of small, medium and large players on both pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and diagnostics side

Profile description of leading market players, including 3M, Akron, Bayer AG, Celgene, and Eli Lilly and Co.

Companies Mentioned



3M

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceutical

Acorda Therapeutics

Actavis plc

Actualmeds

Aethlon Medical Inc.

Agenus

Akron

Alacer Corp.

Alcon Inc.

Alere Inc.

Alfresa Pharma Corp.

Aliphcom Inc.

Alivecor

Alkalon A/S

Alkermes

Allergan

Alliance Healthcare

Amgen Inc.

Amiko

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Anavex Life Sciences

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

Archos

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Array Biopharma

Asahi Kasai Corp.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazaneca plc

Athersys

Audentes Therapeutics

Axiobionics

Axsome Therapeutics

Bausch & Lomb

Bausch Health

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Beigene

Bespak Europe

Biomerieux

Biosensics

Bioserenity

Biotricity

Biotronik

Biovotion

Bioxcel Therapeutics

Bodytel

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

Brainmarc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BTS Bioengineering

Carma Laboratories, Inc.

Celgene

Chattem Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Cilag AG

Cipla

Cleveland Medical Devices

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.

Consort Medical

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Cspc Pharmaceutical Group

Daiichi Sankyo

Derma Sciences

Dexcom Inc.

Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.

Earlysense

Eisai

Eli Lilly and Co.

Empatica

Endo International

Endoceutics Inc.

Endotronix

Entra Health Systems

Erytech Pharma

Esteve

Everist Health

Eyescience Labs

Fertin Pharma A/S

Gaba Schweiz

Galderma S.A.

Gemini Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Genomma Lab International

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glooko Inc.

Glucovista Inc.

Health Care Originals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Hocoma

Ihealth Lab Inc.

Immunomedics

Impact Sports Technologies

Impak Health

Infobionic Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Intelesens

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Ipsen S.A.

Jan Medical Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johnson & Johnson

Kowa Co. Ltd.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Lake Consumer Products Inc.

Les Laboratoires Servier

Livanova plc

Lundbeck

Lupin

Mallinckrodt plc

Manx Healthcare Ltd.

Meda Ab

Medminder

Medtronic

Melaleuca Inc.

Menarini

Merck

Merz Pharma

Mio Global

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mycardio LLC

Mylan Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Neofect Co. Ltd.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurometrix Inc.

Neurovigil Inc.

Neutrogena Corp.

Novartis

Novasom Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Now Foods

Nucana

Omada Health Inc.

Omnicell Inc.

Omron Corp.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Orion Pharma Ltd.

Orpyx Medical Technologies

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Perrigo plc

Pfizer

Pharmavite LLC

Philosys

Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Piramal Healthcare Ltd.

Polar Electro Oy

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

Preventice Inc.

Prizm Medical Inc.

Propeller Health

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Qardio

Reckitt Benckiser plc.

Recordati Pharma GmbH

Revolymer (U.K.) Ltd

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sato Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sense4Care

Senseonics Holdings

Senticare Inc.

Shaklee Corp.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding

Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

Silvergens

Sproutling Inc. (Acquired by Mattel)

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

TCR2 Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Tisso Naturprodukte GmbH

Towerview Health Inc.

Translate Bio

Tyme Technologies

UCB

Unilife Corp.

Vaica

Vertex Pharmaceutical

Vital Connect

Wellspring Pharmaceutical Corp.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Ybrain

Ypsomed Holding AG

Zeavision LLC

Zogenix Inc.

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6jw0j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900