Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global beard grooming market generated estimated at $24.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $43.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in number of beauty-conscious customers among the male population, surge in disposable income, and extended product offerings by major manufacturers have boosted the growth of the global beard grooming market. However, high marginal price of product and false claims by product manufacturers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for organic cosmetic products and rise in social media marketing would create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Thorough insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Beard Grooming Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6191?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

The lockdown across various regions has severely affected the production of bread grooming products, their distribution, and the supply chain.

On the other hand, in the first phase of lockdown, saloons were completely shut to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. Thus, there was a significant increase in the sale of bread grooming products via e-commerce platforms.



Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6191

The global beard grooming market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into beard oil, beard shampoo, shaving cream, trimmers, shaving gel, waxes, and others. The waxes segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The shaving cream segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to one-fourth of the total revenue.

On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into personal and commercial. The commercial segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. However, the personal segment dominated in 2018, accounting for four-fifths of the market.

Send Me Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6191

The global beard grooming market is analyzed across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market.

The global beard grooming market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Robin Hood Beard Company Ltd., The Bearded Man Company Limited, Wahl Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Viking Beard Stuff, Beardbrand, Panasonic, and The Brighten Beard Company.

Similar Reports Here:

Hair Removal Wax Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Body Scrub Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Hair Accessories Market Industry Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.







Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/