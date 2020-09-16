OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera GX, the world’s first browser developed by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] designed for people who love PC gaming, is releasing a major new feature still unknown to other browsers: adaptive background music. The new functionality aims to bring an immersive sound experience known from gaming to web browsing.



Opera GX initially launched in 2019 with sound effects designed by the composer Ruben Rincón and the Berlinist band, known for the Bafta-nominated soundtrack to Gris. The same team is responsible for the new dynamic background music in Opera GX.

“We wanted to give our browser the immersive sound experience known from games, where a perfectly-composed soundtrack boosts your overall experience by adapting to the task at hand,” said Maciej Kocemba, product Director of Opera GX.

The dynamic background music in Opera GX is an ambient downtempo that boosts the users’ focus. It intensifies whenever users are actively browsing the web, clicking on links or typing, and becomes less dramatic and calmer whenever they become less active.

GX Composer Award at Game Music Festival 2020

Opera GX has also partnered with the international Game Music Festival and sponsored its annual GMF 2020 High Score Competition , where music score composers can compete to have their music featured in Opera GX. The competition opens on Sept. 16 2020.

Twitter now built into the Opera GX sidebar

With native integration of Twitch, Discord, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram in the sidebar, Opera GX makes it easy to stay on top of conversations with friends and streams. This set of integrated messengers has now been extended with built-in Twitter in the sidebar.

Opera GX

Opera GX launched in June 2019 during the E3 Gaming Expo in Los Angeles. The browser distinguishes itself with unique features tailored to the tastes of gamers including CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters.

Opera GX has grown 183% year-to-date and now reaches over 4 million monthly active gamers.

