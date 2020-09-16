ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enginuity Power Systems announced today the addition of Mehar Bade as lead engineer for its next generation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems . Dr. Bade received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University, where he specialized in model-based design and control of CHP applications. Dr. Bade is currently integrating the fifth generation of the company’s patented engine into Enginuity’s E | ONE micro CHP system for the home. He is primarily based at Katech Engineering, Enginuity’s wholly owned subsidiary, where he coordinates the work of engineers, technicians, and contractors.



Enginuity had previously added Lara Reyes as Director of Government Markets. Reyes has worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and Industry Partners since 2000. Her expertise includes large-scale program management, business development, logistics, and research and development. Reyes is based at the company’s Alexandria, VA office, and has been initially focused on new products for the U.S. Department of Defense. She was instrumental in landing Enginuity’s first DOD contract, awarded in August of this year for a feasibility study of a hybrid cutting-edge portable power system derived from the E | ONE platform.

Both additions followed the hiring of Jacques Beaudry-Losique as President of Enginuity Power Systems in late 2019. Beaudry-Losique was selected for his strong background in corporate strategy, business development, and government affairs with several green-focused companies and agencies.

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is the leading innovator in highly efficient micro Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems which allow consumers to live their lives comfortably, on or off the grid, while saving money. Enginuity’s E | ONE product is an affordable, highly efficient home electricity generator which also delivers free hot water and heat on demand.