The process of recognizing and analyzing the factors that allow healthcare organizations to offer safe and quality patient care services is known as risk management. The goal of risk management in healthcare services is to ensure patient safety by identifying and measuring risks to patient safety and organizational growth.



There is a demand for risk management solutions that monitor patient safety and boost organizational growth, eliminating risk factors like hospital-acquired infection, reducing costs, etc. Patient safety and risk management software can streamline clinical workflow in healthcare institutions. The software also minimizes medical errors in the healthcare sector, leading to better survival rates. The adoption of patient safety and risk management software significantly reduces patient injuries. The software also manages claim processing and offers advantages in managing extensive patient databases.

This swift transformation in healthcare infrastructure encourages hospitals and long-term care centers to adopt information technology across a domain that can manage overall patient data, reduce medical errors and other risks, enhance day to day operations and meet compliance guidelines. Patient safety and risk management software is increasingly being deployed across healthcare organizations to minimize the occurrence of medical errors triggered by medical staff and doctors.

The market for patient safety and risk management software is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period. The patient safety and risk management software market is driven by the rising incidence of medical errors and hospital-acquired infections, increased focus on enhanced patient outcomes and the need for low-cost healthcare facilities.



Moreover, there is a growing need to adhere to regulatory guidelines, increasing the use of big data analytics for patient safety, government initiatives to promote the use of healthcare IT and higher investment in healthcare infrastructure. These factors positively affect market growth for patient safety and risk management software over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Risk Management and Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Pharmacies

Insurance Companies

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis

Market Share

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Allocate Software Ltd.

CCD Health Systems

Clarity Group Inc.

Conduent Inc.

Cura Software Solutions

Exigis Llc

Healthicity Llc

Health Catalyst Inc.

Ideagen Plc

Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Metricstream Inc.

Navex Global Inc.

The Patient Safety Co.

Pharmapod Ltd.

Prista Corp.

Quantros Inc.

Rldatix

Riskonnect Inc.

Riskqual Technologies Inc.

Salus Global Corp.

Sai Global Pty Ltd.

Verge Solutions Llc

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

