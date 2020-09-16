Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Injury Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising occurrences of vascular casualties are amongst the critical factors in the development of the worldwide market for vascular injury treatment.



Less than 80 percent of cases of vascular injury is most commonly caused by penetrating trauma in the U.S. peripheral vascular injuries, which is due to increased use of endovascular interventions for medical and diagnostic purposes. Approximately 30% of vascular casualties are minimal-energy injuries (stab wounds and others) whereas high-energy injuries account for over 50% of vascular injuries.



The rise in the number of injuries owing to the increase in road casualties, sports injuries, wounds, and brutality further drives the market for the treatment of vascular injury. The high school athletes alone account for 2 million incidents, 50,000 visits to the doctor, and 30,000 hospital admissions in the U.S. each year, as per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which in turn, is further boosting the vascular injury treatment market.



Key Market Trends



Bypass Graft segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Vascular Injury Treatment Market



The dominant share is retained by the bypass graft segment owing to the attributes such as high incidence rates and health complications associated with vascular diseases. Stroke, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), peripheral artery disease (PAD), carotid artery disease (CAD), abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), pulmonary embolism, critical limb ischemia (CLI), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) are the most severe vascular disorders which is also responsible for boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about 14 million men and women across the country are affected by coronary heart disease. It is most common in people over 65 years old. The disease is caused by a waxy substance called a plaque that accumulates blood to the heart muscle within the arteries.



Bypass graft is the most common treatment for vascular injury to improve poor blood flow to the heart. This surgery could reduce the risk of severe complications for individuals with obstructive coronary artery disease, a form of heart disease ischemic. Thus, the demand for bypass graft is increasing and will drive the market growth during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the overall vascular injury treatment market, throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is the major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a rise in geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for the peripheral vascular treatment market in the region.



According to the estimates of the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8.5 million people in the United States suffer from peripheral artery diseases, which includes 12%-20% of individuals older than age 60 are also some of the main factors ensuring the dominance of the region.



Competitive Landscape



The vascular injury treatment market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making collaborations, and offering new treatment options with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe.



