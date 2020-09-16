Study teams provide customization, socialization for students isolated by COVID-19
CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools move to remote learning to limit the risks of COVID-19, parents face increasing challenges to providing the vital elements of the educational experience that come from in-person instruction, such as personalized instruction and socialization.
Academic Approach, a student performance company offering one-on-one tutoring and school programs that increase scores, skills, and confidence, today announced the launch of Study Teams: online and in-person learning groups of three or fewer students led by an expert instructor to provide a customized, collaborative, satisfying small-group learning experience.
Study Teams supplement students’ school education and ensure students meet and exceed grade-level learning requirements through the following features:
“There is no such thing as an average student,” says Matthew Pietrafetta, founder and CEO of Academic Approach. “Each one requires a different approach, especially during these unprecedented times. That is why we’ve taken the steps necessary to ensure that students are given the chance to learn in a more focused, interactive, and customizable way. We look forward to working with families as we all navigate these unusual challenges and drive the academic outcomes we know their children are capable of achieving.”
Academic Approach believes that education should be accessible for all, regardless of financial circumstances, so limited scholarships are available for those who need one. Reach out to (888) 394-5060 for more information.
About Academic Approach
Founded in 2001 by Matthew Pietrafetta, Ph.D., Academic Approach empowers students and educators from all backgrounds to succeed on and beyond college admissions tests. By boosting skills — not teaching tips and tricks — students are more prepared for higher-level learning and better positioned to achieve excellence on the SAT and ACT, throughout college, and in future endeavors.
