Alexandria, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) announced today that it has expanded its interest categories and is currently seeking User-Consumer interest category participants to serve on the Standards Consensus Committee (SCC) official consensus voting body. The SCC is responsible for reviewing and voting on all pool and hot tub performance standards to be approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The User-Consumer interest category is defined as “any individual/entity that uses swimming pools, spas, swim spas, and hot tubs or components. This includes but is not limited to homeowners, owners or operators of, or service professionals engaged with, swimming pools, spas, swim spas, or hot tubs, or members of consumer and public safety advocate organizations.”

“There are approximately 10.4 million residential pools in the United States and the expansion of our interest categories demonstrates the industry’s commitment to providing an avenue for consumers to provide input on our consensus standards,” said PHTA Director of Standards Susan J. Hilaski. “User-Consumer participation is vital to the success of our standards development process.”

Members of PHTA’s SCC are classified into one of four interest categories: General Interest, Producer, User-Consumer or User-Government. Participants in PHTA’s standards development process include subject matter experts, such as academics and public health representatives, architects, engineers, consultants, product manufacturers, and other organizations and individuals with expertise or interest in advancing the pool and hot tub industry.

Currently, individuals serving on the SCC are:

General Interest

Gary J. Burkitt, III, G. Burkitt Consulting

Frank H. Goldstein, CSP, CBP, Chesapeake Aquatic Consultants, LCC

Florence A. Higgins, R.S., Higgins Environmental Solutions

Tony Mendez, MasterCorp, Inc.

Chuck Neuman, Water Technology Inc.

Rick Root, World Waterpark Association

Shawn Strausbaugh, International Code Council

Mike Teemant, CSG Consultants

Producer

John Bently, CSP, CBP, Carefree Pools, Inc.

Don Cesarone, Jr., Van Kirk & Sons, Inc.

Nathan Coelho, Master Spas, Inc.

Lars Hagen, Team Horner Group

Scott Heusser, CPO, CPOI, CPI, CAEA, Idaho Aquatic Services, LLC / Idaho Pool Remodeling

John O'Hare, Hayward Industries, Inc.

Bill Svendsen, S.R. Smith LLC

Michael Tinkler, Latham Pool Products, Inc.

User-Consumer

Brian Cresse, Walt Disney World Parks & Resorts

Louis Sam Fruia, United Independent School District

Connie Harvey, American Red Cross

Kris Bridges, SCC Chair, City of Martinsville, VA (SCC CHAIR)

Justin DeWitt, P.E., LEEDAP, Division of Environmental Health, Illinois Department of Public Health

User-Government

William V. Funk Jr., Cecil County Government

Katie O. Moore, R.S., CPO, Texas Department of State Health Services

Jun Naotsuka, Washington State Department of Health, Office of Health and Safety

Thomas Pitcherello, SCC Vice Chair, N.J. Department of Community Affairs, Division of Codes and Standards (SCC VICE CHAIR)

Thomas Vyles, REHS/RS, Town of Flower Mound

To be considered for a User-Consumer position on the SCC, applicants must complete the SCC Application Form by September 25, 2020, and adhere to PHTA’s Procedures for American National Standards, Antitrust Policy, and Volunteer Code of Conduct. For more information about the ANSI standards development process or SCC, please contact standards@phta.org or visit the PHTA Participate in Standards webpage.

