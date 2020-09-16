TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide , a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevSecOps teams with end-to-end continuous security guardrails for Kubernetes deployments, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Alcide’s platform has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.



Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Alcide as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“We know the importance of helping customers and organizations more easily identify potential security risks in order to take action,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Alcide Advisor and Alcide ART available to customers on AWS Outposts, we are able to provide a comprehensive view of (a customer’s) security posture on their infrastructure, on AWS Outposts, and in AWS Regions, both on premises and in the cloud, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

“We are proud to achieve AWS Outposts Ready status at launch. At Alcide, we keep our tradition of being at the forefront of Kubernetes Security with yet another innovation, keeping our mission of ensuring any Kubernetes deployment of our clients will run smoothly and securely,” said Amir Ofek, Alcide’s CEO. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation which AWS provides.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

The Alcide platform has three main modules, Advisor, kAudit and Runtime (Art). Alcide Advisor is a Kubernetes multi-cluster vulnerability scanner that covers rich Kubernetes and Istio security best practices and compliance checks. Alcide kAudit automatically identifies anomalous behavior and suspicious activity based on the Kubernetes audit log. It also allows defining custom rules and alerts when certain Kubernetes actions occur. Alcide RunTime (ART) protects the container network with a microservices firewall and a threat detection engine. It also tracks processes running in containers themselves.

About Alcide

Alcide is a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps teams to drive seamless security guardrails to their CI/CD pipelines, and security teams to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments. Alcide provides a single Kubernetes-native AI-driven security platform for cross Kubernetes aspects: configuration risks, visibility across clusters, and run-time security events. Combined with policies enforcement, and a behavioral anomaly engine that detects anomalous and malicious network activity, Alcide ensures that the entire dev-to-production pipeline is secured.