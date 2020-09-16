PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , today announces its continued growth in Bucks County with the Grand Opening of a new all-glass store in Bensalem, PA. The new location marks the bank’s third location in Bucks County, with stores recently opened in Fairless Hills and Feasterville.



Ranked America’s #1 Bank for Service, according to Forbes, Republic Bank began welcoming customers to its new store in Bensalem on Saturday, September 12 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. Republic Bank’s rapidly expanding Bucks County footprint will be managed by Kathy Geissel, Retail Market Manager and Kevin Komelasky, Relationship Manager. A former Commerce Bank executive, Geissel brings more than four decades of local banking experience and deep connections to the business community. Komelasky also traces his banking roots to Commerce Bank, where he developed a strong track record for growing deposits and loans.

“As other banks withdraw from communities and cut services, we’re growing as our customer-centric model, which is resonating with customers in every region we serve,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman, Republic Bank. “After being named America’s #1 Bank for Service, we are thrilled to keep turning customers into FANS throughout Bucks County and beyond.”

Republic Bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 31 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

