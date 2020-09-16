Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU - Tanks and Other Armored Fighting Vehicles - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the EU armored fighting vehicle market, providing an in-depth analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term forecast uncovers market perspectives. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they occur in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.



Countries coverage:

EU(28) - the report contains statistical data for 28 European countries and includes detailed profiles of the largest consuming and producing countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom).



Data coverage:

Armored fighting vehicle market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Armored fighting vehicle production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for armored fighting vehicle (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Armored fighting vehicle market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

This report is designed for manufacturers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, as well as for investors, consultants and advisors.



In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:

1. How to diversify your business and benefit from new market opportunities

2. How to load your idle production capacity

3. How to boost your sales on overseas markets

4. How to increase your profit margins

5. How to make your supply chain more sustainable

6. How to reduce your production and supply chain costs

7. How to outsource production to other countries

8. How to prepare your business for global expansion



While doing this research, we combine the accumulated expertise of our analysts and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. The AI-based platform, developed by our data scientists, constitutes the key working tool for business analysts, empowering them to discover deep insights and ideas from the marketing data.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

MAKING DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AND AI PLATFORM

1.3 DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS FOR YOUR BUSINESS

1.4 GLOSSARY AND SPECIFIC TERMS



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A QUICK OVERVIEW OF MARKET PERFORMANCE

2.1 KEY FINDINGS

2.2 MARKET TRENDS



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

UNDERSTANDING THE CURRENT STATE OF THE MARKET AND ITS PROSPECTS

3.1 MARKET SIZE

3.2 CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY

3.3 MARKET FORECAST TO 2025



4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS

FINDING NEW PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS

4.1 TOP PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS

4.2 BEST-SELLING PRODUCTS

4.3 MOST CONSUMED PRODUCT

4.4 MOST TRADED PRODUCT

4.5 MOST PROFITABLE PRODUCT FOR EXPORT



5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES

CHOOSING THE BEST COUNTRIES TO ESTABLISH YOUR SUSTAINABLE SUPPLY CHAIN

5.1 TOP COUNTRIES TO SOURCE YOUR PRODUCT

5.2 TOP PRODUCING COUNTRIES

5.3 TOP EXPORTING COUNTRIES

5.4 LOW-COST EXPORTING COUNTRIES



6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS

CHOOSING THE BEST COUNTRIES TO BOOST YOUR EXPORTS

6.1 TOP OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR EXPORTING YOUR PRODUCT

6.2 TOP CONSUMING MARKETS

6.3 UNSATURATED MARKETS

6.4 TOP IMPORTING MARKETS

6.5 MOST PROFITABLE MARKETS



7. PRODUCTION

THE LATEST TRENDS AND INSIGHTS INTO THE INDUSTRY

7.1 PRODUCTION VOLUME AND VALUE

7.2 PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY



8. IMPORTS

THE LARGEST IMPORTERS ON THE MARKET AND HOW THEY SUCCEED

8.1 IMPORTS FROM 2007-2017

8.2 IMPORTS BY COUNTRY

8.3 IMPORT PRICES BY COUNTRY



9. EXPORTS

THE LARGEST EXPORTERS ON THE MARKET AND HOW THEY SUCCEED

9.1 EXPORTS FROM 2007-2017

9.2 EXPORTS BY COUNTRY

9.3 EXPORT PRICES BY COUNTRY



10. PROFILES OF MAJOR PRODUCERS

THE LARGEST PRODUCERS ON THE MARKET AND THEIR PROFILES

11. COUNTRY PROFILES

THE LARGEST MARKETS AND THEIR PROFILES

