Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud System Management Market by component (IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM)), Deployment Model, Organization size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud System Management Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 10.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the Forecast Period.



Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic. The sudden shutdowns of offices, schools, and enterprises have increased the demand for cloud solutions and services.



The cloud system management market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment has impacted positively due to the work from home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming OTT streaming services heavily as they need to stay at home amidst lockdowns.

Cloud system management solutions enable businesses to operate and monitor applications, data, and services residing in the cloud as well as on-premises. The major purpose of these solutions is to ensure that the cloud infrastructure is working optimally and accurately interacting with users and other services.



The increased need to enhance IT operations, reduce the operational cost, and monitor the applications in hybrid cloud environments are some of the key factors that drive the adoption of cloud system management solutions. Cloud management system solutions are being adopted by enterprises across diverse industry verticals, including BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cloud System Management Market

4.2 Market: by Component, 2020 VS 2025

4.3 Market: by Deployment Model, 2020 VS 2025

4.4 Market: by Vertical, 2020 VS 2025

4.5 Market Regional Scenario, 2020-2025

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Facilitating Simplified Management of Complex and Heterogeneous Cloud Environments

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Ai-Enabled Tools in IT Operations

5.2.1.3 Shifting Workloads of Enterprises Toward Cloud Environments

5.2.1.4 Increasing End-To-End Business Application Assurance and Uptime

5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Strategies Across Enterprises of Different Industry Verticals

5.2.1.6 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Business Utility Solutions and Services Due to COVID-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Number of Cloud Cyberattacks and Security Breach Incidents

5.2.2.2 Difficulties Involved in Application Portability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Aiops Technology

5.2.3.2 Proactive Investments by Enterprises in Cloud-Based Models

5.2.3.3 COVID-19 Outbreak to Foster Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Expertise Among Enterprises to Utilize Cloud System Management Solutions

5.2.4.2 Increasing Number of Changes in IT Operations

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Analytics

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Case Study 1

5.9.2 Case Study 2

5.9.3 Case Study 3

6 Cloud System Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 IT Operations Management

6.3 IT Service Management

6.4 IT Automation and Configuration Management



7 Cloud System Management Market, by Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Cloud System Management Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Cloud System Management Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecommunications

9.4 IT and ITeS

9.5 Government and Public Sector

9.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.11 Others



10 Cloud System Management Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.5 Key Market Developments

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Acquisitions

11.5.3 Partnerships

11.5.4 Business Expansions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Others

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.4 Company Profiles

12.4.1 VMware

12.4.2 Microsoft

12.4.3 IBM

12.4.4 Cisco

12.4.5 BMC Software

12.4.6 New Relic

12.4.7 Splunk

12.4.8 Servicenow

12.4.9 Dynatrace

12.4.10 Datadog

12.4.11 Micro Focus

12.4.12 Oracle

12.4.13 Broadcom

12.4.14 Aws

12.4.15 Flexera

12.4.16 Sciencelogic

12.4.17 Puppet

12.4.18 HPE

12.4.19 Turbonomic

12.4.20 Apptio

12.4.21 Chef

12.4.22 Densify

12.4.23 Riverbed

12.4.24 Google

12.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix,2020

12.7 Startup/SME Profiles

12.7.1 Cloudbolt Software

12.7.2 Divvycloud

12.7.3 Bunnyshell

12.7.4 Torii

12.7.5 Cohesity

12.7.6 Gorillastack

12.7.7 Antsle

12.8 Right to Win

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9c6t4i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900