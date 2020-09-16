Toronto, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concept of meritocracy suggests that anyone can ascend the social and economic ladder if they work hard enough, regardless of their social position. This rather ambitious claim originated as a satirical take on social mobility in the 1950’s. And yet meritocracy is now embedded at the heart of our economic, social, cultural, and academic institutions in a way that obscures the role meritocracy plays in social exclusion.
The sixth annual Worldviews lecture will attempt to make meritocracy satire again.
Join us online on Friday, September 18 for an engaging talk by Jo Littler – Professor at City, University of London and author of Against Meritocracy: Culture, Power and Myths of Mobility – followed by a panel discussion featuring:
Date: Friday, September 18, 2020
Time: 11 am–12:30 pm (ET)
Location: Zoom webinar
Registration: https://worldviewsconference.com
