LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the addition of two new Field Sales Engineers in Texas and Southern California for the Power & Microwave Technologies group .



Steve Gotwalt

Steve Gotwalt joins the Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies team with over 25 years of experience in the RF & Microwave market and will be expanding accounts in the South Central US region. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE), Steve joined Texas Instruments where he spent 15 years in design, development, and production. He took his engineering experience to MACOM where he became a senior sales engineer for over 4 years. Steve went on to a sales management role at the Cain-Forlaw Company where he was a regional manager for 12 years. Most recently, Steve managed military/aerospace sales in the Midwest for Times Microwave Systems. His extensive industry knowledge, coupled with strong technical and business skills, allows Richardson to deliver outstanding support to our customers.

Fred Firoozeh

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Fred Firoozeh brings more than 20 years of sales and application engineering experience for both the Power & RF and the Microwave & Communications markets. After obtaining a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Fred’s career has been extensive with many roles such as senior and regional field application engineer, and regional sales manager for both OEMs and distribution in the western US. Most recently, Fred was the regional sales manager for Southern California and Nevada for CDI. With his extensive technical background and years of industry experience, Fred will have a strong impact and be a true asset to our customers in the West.

“We are excited to welcome Fred and Steve to the Richardson team. Their talent and extensive industry experience will help drive the expansion of our demand creation model and enable market growth initiatives with new technology partners, and bring increased focus on legacy MRO electron device customers,” said Greg Peloquin, EVP, Power and Microwave Technologies .

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

