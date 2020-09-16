SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, has been recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace by The Denver Post in the mid-size company category. Companies that earn this honor are evaluated on overall culture, leadership, and employee engagement.



Xactly first established its Denver office in 2011, and the company’s Colorado presence has grown 93 percent in the last three years. Despite its rapid growth, the office maintains a close-knit culture and high employee engagement, rooted in a shared passion for philanthropy and giving back to the community. This has continued to be a core commitment uniting Xactly’s team, even as employees work remotely.

For instance, when COVID-19 first hit in March, the Xactly Denver team supported one of their favorite local businesses, Milagro Burritos, by purchasing over 670 burritos. Xactilians also volunteered to connect virtually with the elderly and those in isolation through Love for the Elderly and Mon Ami Volunteer Phone Bank. Last month, as part of the company’s third-annual C.A.R.E. Week , Xactly’s Denver employees visited A Precious Child to pack backpacks for underserved children ages K-12. They were able to pack, sort, and organize over 2000 backpacks. Additionally, all U.S. employees were able to purchase a KyndKit , which sends supplies directly to their homes that help them create kits to support individuals in their communities, from healthcare providers to senior citizens.

In its 15-year history, Xactly has been recognized over 20 times for its outstanding culture, including being named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company for the seventh consecutive year. Additionally, the company has won seven Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces awards and a Great Place to Work® award from Fortune Magazine.

“Xactly has become the industry-leading company it is today thanks to our team of smart, energetic, and empathetic employees. An extension of our broader culture, Xactly’s Denver office is defined by collaboration and community engagement, and it’s been inspiring to see the team continue to foster that spirit even while physically apart,” said Leanne Bernhardt, Chief Human Resources Officer, Xactly. “Despite this uncertain time, Xactilians across the country have demonstrated resilience and a desire to help others. It’s an honor for our Denver team to be recognized alongside so many other outstanding Colorado businesses.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees, so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

