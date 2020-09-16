BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only comprehensive agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce that The Paladin Group (Paladin) has successfully implemented the Veruna AMS, Veruna 2.0 .



Founded in 2016 in Cedar Falls, Paladin offers life and long-term care insurance, as well as personal and commercial home and auto insurance in 46 states. After encountering implementation difficulties with a different AMS, a group of agency owners recommended Veruna and Paladin opted for Veruna due in part to the foundational support of Salesforce.

During the implementation, Veruna, working with implementation partner HipTen and Paladin, was diligent about making certain none of the existing Salesforce logic was disrupted. Fortunately, HipTen was able to replace a large portion of the complex bespoke configuration that Paladin had built previously with Veruna standard functionality.

“The biggest benefit has been the knowledge of the industry that the support teams at Veruna and HipTen provide,” said Corey Schatz, president of Paladin. “They understand our needs and they understand our industry. We can tell them our vision and they knock it out of the park. I cannot wait to see what the company offers for additional value-added functions in the future as they continue to grow.”

“Instead of having to build something from scratch, they were able to focus on enhancements, automations, customer portals - all the things that make their agency stand out, allow their employees to have efficient workflows, and allow their agency to focus on customer service,” said Pomy Singh, c-founder of HipTen.

Veruna 2.0 is built on the Salesforce Lightning platform, and in addition to robust customization capabilities, Veruna 2.0 features extensive customer relationship management (CRM), lead gen, marketing, portals, and sales functionality, as well as an upgraded user interface (UI), dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely-redesigned activity timeline. Veruna 2.0 also delivers higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange.

“We are very proud of the speed and efficiency with which this implementation was completed,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna . “We look forward to working with Paladin in the future as their products, workflows, and internal talent evolve and grow.”

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597