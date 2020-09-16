Series RIKB 23 0515 ISIN IS0000032191 Maturity Date 05/15/2023 Auction Date 09/18/2020 Settlement Date 09/23/2020 10% addition 09/22/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchse an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bonds and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.