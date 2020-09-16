SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced it has joined the ServiceNowⓇ Service Graph Connector Program, a new designation within the Technology Partner Program.



Service Graph Connectors harness the expertise of ServiceNow technology partners and ServiceNow engineering to provide a quick and reliable means of bringing third-party data into the ServiceNow Service Graph and Configuration Management Database (CMDB). LogicMonitor is one of the inaugural integrations in the Service Graph Connector Program. With the new LogicMonitor Service Graph Connector, LogicMonitor is helping customers more quickly, easily and reliably load from LogicMonitor to ServiceNow Service Graph and CMDB to improve digital service health.

ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services addresses the entire technology stack from infrastructure to the application layer. It includes ServiceNow’s CMDB, the repository for all infrastructure, relationships and configuration management information. With Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. In addition, it underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology components, people, and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investments to rationalize portfolios, automate development, streamline cloud and security operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.

“ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses,” said Jeff Hausman, vice president and general manager of IT Operations Management, Security, and CMDB, ServiceNow. “We are pleased to have LogicMonitor be part of the Service Graph Connector Program. Customers can now easily augment Service Graph with data from LogicMonitor and drive better availability and performance for their digital services.”

Kevin McGibben, CEO and President of LogicMonitor, said, “Many of our customers already utilize the powerful combination of LogicMonitor and ServiceNow to improve the hygiene of their CMDB investment, and we anticipate rapid adoption of the new Service Graph Connector. LogicMonitor views ServiceNow as a key strategic partner, and we look forward to being able to drive even more positive business outcomes for IT teams worldwide by fully supporting this and future ServiceNow releases.”

Beyond the product synergies between LogicMonitor and ServiceNow, enterprises working with strategic partners such as Infosys benefit from global experts in designing and implementing custom environments.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure at Infosys, said, "We are excited to see the continued product innovation and collaboration between ServiceNow and LogicMonitor in addressing the challenge of maintaining data integrity on a single platform. This new LogicMonitor ServiceNow Service Graph and CMDB, integrated with the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café , helps clients to detect issues early in their IT environment and keeps their production environments stable to drive better customer experiences."

Available today, LogicMonitor’s cloud-based platform is fully compatible with ServiceNow Paris. Once customers have upgraded to ServiceNow Paris, they can find the LogicMonitor Service Graph Connector in the ServiceNow Store . For more information on LogicMonitor and ServiceNow’s growing partnership and integration library, go to the ServiceNow Partnership page .

