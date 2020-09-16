TAMPA, FL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance optimization solutions, has launched a training series for K-12 school districts focused on child sexual abuse prevention. This series supports an overall strategic prevention program, which is becoming the new standard of care held by schools across the country.

Child sexual abuse is a very tragic and prevalent reality, with an estimated 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys experiencing sexual abuse before the age of 18. Additionally, 55-60% of child molestation occurs at the hands of an individual outside the family that the child knows and trusts, with schools even being prime locations for abusers to target children.

Available through its SafeSchools Training System, Vector’s Child Sexual Abuse Prevention in Schools Series includes content authored by child sexual abuse prevention expert, Diane Cranley, and helps prepare K-12 school staff to recognize and interrupt attempts at child sexual abuse before they happen. Each short microlearning course effectively engages the learner so they retain the knowledge. Courses are broken down by grade levels to help identify the unique characteristics of sexual grooming at different age ranges at the Elementary, Middle, and High school levels.

“Training our teachers and school staff to recognize the signs and interrupt potential child sexual abuse before it happens is one of the most important things we can do to help protect students,” said Vector Solutions Executive Vice President Alex Berry. “This very important series features expert-authored content that focuses on sound principles to help empower educators to be part of the solution against child predators.”

With its 22 expert-authored microlearning courses, Vector’s Child Sexual Abuse Prevention in Schools Series helps teachers and school staff and administrators prevent sexual abuse before it happens by:

Educating the school community on signs of abuse in children and risky behaviors in child molesters that are apparent before abuse happens

Raising awareness of the risk of sexual abuse in and through schools

Keeping the subject top of mind and engaging the school community

Course author Diane Cranley consults with district leaders, insurers, risk pools, and county departments of education to create an environment where child molesters virtually cannot succeed without being caught and therefore won't want to work.

According to Cranley, “Organizations that have implemented long-term strategic prevention programs which include this type of training have seen a significant decrease in the number of abuse cases as well as the duration and severity of the abuse. Child sexual abuse is predictable and preventable when we surround kids with knowledgeable and outspoken adults.”

Vector Solutions is hosting an upcoming free webinar with Diane Cranley to provide additional information about the courses, including tips on how to educate and empower school district leaders to develop a prevention strategy that will lower the risk of student sexual abuse in both in-person and distance learning environments. Visit https://www.safeschools.com/child-sexual-abuse-prevention-webinar/ to register for the webinar.

To schedule a demo or learn more about the Child Sexual Abuse Prevention in School series, visit https://www.safeschools.com/staff-training-child-abuse-prevention/.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance optimization, delivers award-winning SaaS solutions to help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching more than 19 thousand clients and 14 million users worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About Diane Cranley

Diane Cranley is a child sexual abuse prevention consultant and the author of 8 Ways to Create their Fate: Protecting the Sexual Innocence of Children in Youth-Serving Organizations. She is also the Founder and President of TAALK (Talk About Abuse to Liberate Kids), a federally approved, nonprofit agency dedicated to breaking the silence that surrounds sexual abuse. Diane works with insurers, risk pools, County Departments of Education, and school districts to create a brighter and safer tomorrow for our children. Visit www.dianecranley.com to learn more information about Diane and her work.

