September 2020, 16th

Aéroports de Paris SA

August 2020 traffic figures

In August 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 64.9% compared to August 2019 with 9.0 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 68.8% compared to August 2019 with 3.2 million passengers welcomed. In July and August 2020, traffic at Paris Aéroport totaled 5.7 million passengers versus 20.9 million over the same period last year.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Commercial traffic at Paris-Orly, which has been temporarily suspended on April 1st 2020 has resumed on June 26th onwards from Orly 3, on July 13th onwards from Orly 4 and on August 24th onwards from Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding scheduled commercial traffic, the following airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply: Ankara, Antalya, Batumi, Bodrum, Conakry, Enfidha, Gazipasa, Izmir, Mactan-Cebu, Monastir, Ohrid, Skopje, Tbilissi, Zagreb and, from September 8th onwards, Amman. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic flights and international flights only with the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with. The activity at Antananarivo, Jeddah, Medina, Nosy Be and Santiago remain at this time limited to domestic traffic while Mauritius airport is closed to commercial flights.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-80.9%), due to the decrease in the following destinations: Latin America (-93.2%), North America (-92.9%), Asia-Pacific (-92.0%), the Middle East (- 86.4%), Africa (-75.3%), the French Overseas Territories (-35.5%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by 65.6%;

Traffic within France was down by 38.2%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 75.0%. The connecting rate stood at 17.9%, down by 3.8 points compared with August 2019.

Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic is down by 61.6% with a total of 61.9 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has decreased by 65.3%, with a total of 25.4 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 63.9%. The connecting rate stands at 23.5%, up by 1.3 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 68.8% in August 2020 and has decreased by 78.0% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of April 6th, 20192. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 72.2% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 92.5% in August 2020 and has decreased by 60.4% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 95.7% in August 2020 and has decreased by 73.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20203, decreased by 78.1% in August 2020.

Passengers Aug. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Aug. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 2,140,966 -71.4% 17,919,807 -65.0% 42,830,572 -43.1% Paris-Orly 1,106,656 -62.2% 7,511,784 -65.9% 17,350,025 -47.1% Total Paris Aéroport 3,247,622 -68.8% 25,431,591 -65.3% 60,180,597 -44.3% Santiago de Chile 150,808 -92.5% 6,642,414 -60.4% 14,489,724 -41.7% Amman 45,712 -95.7% 1,646,518 -73.3% 4,408,812 -49.8% New Delhi 1,363,135 -76.4% 19,272,611 -56.3% 43,620,373 -35.2% Hyderabad 500,448 -72.4% 5,915,662 -59.7% 13,487,899 -38.3% Cebu 38,765 -96.4% 2,552,132 -70.1% 6,673,056 -45.6% Total GMR Airports 1,902,348 -78.1% 27,740,405 -58.8% 63,781,328 -37.1% Antalya 1,757,238 -68.6% 4,878,681 -80.1% 16,137,057 -53.2% Ankara 472,712 -61.7% 3,579,970 -62.1% 7,823,530 -45.7% Izmir 704,106 -45.5% 3,672,766 -56.2% 7,680,401 -38.9% Bodrum 360,520 -56.4% 823,954 -73.7% 2,031,896 -52.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 41,322 -74.8% 157,031 -79.4% 498,343 -55.7% Medina 65,960 -92.2% 1,866,577 -68.5% 4,325,264 -48.5% Tunisia 60,220 -89.2% 227,788 -89.6% 1,084,233 -63.3% Georgia 19,753 -96.0% 564,732 -81.7% 1,782,945 -60.5% Macedonia 76,459 -76.3% 573,178 -67.8% 1,468,588 -42.1% Zagreb(4) 93,553 -75.1% 719,358 -68.4% 1,878,516 -44.6% Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)(5) 3,651,843 -68.8% 17,064,035 -72.2% 44,710,773 -49.6% Total TAV Airports 3,651,843 -68.8% 17,064,035 -78.0% 44,710,773 -64.8%





Aircraft Movements Aug. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Aug. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 22,302 -52.0% 153,892 -53.9% 318,270 -35.8% Paris-Orly 8,272 -55.8% 55,244 -63.2% 123,432 -45.6% Total Paris Aéroport 30,574 -53.1% 209,136 -56.8% 441,702 -38.9% Santiago de Chile 1,652 -86.9% 45,442 -56.8% 97,530 -38.1% Amman 819 -90.4% 17,945 -67.1% 43,190 -45.3% New Delhi 12,355 -67.3% 140,196 -50.9% 296,117 -32.3% Hyderabad 5,710 -61.0% 57,730 -51.9% 121,249 -32.9% Cebu 440 -95.1% 24,001 -65.8% 59,527 -42.1% Total GMR Airports 18,505 -69.8% 221,927 -53.4% 476,893 -33.9% Antalya 10,355 -64.5% 33,245 -75.4% 101,676 -47.3% Ankara 3,906 -49.8% 27,109 -56.3% 55,355 -41.9% Izmir 5,123 -34.5% 26,277 -49.1% 52,178 -33.4% Bodrum 2,341 -53.2% 5,646 -71.6% 13,958 -49.1% Gazipaşa Alanya 303 -69.8% 1,313 -73.7% 3,644 -50.6% Medina 756 -88.5% 14,333 -66.5% 32,176 -47.6% Tunisia 629 -79.7% 2,242 -83.5% 7,608 -59.4% Georgia 784 -82.0% 8,946 -70.3% 20,940 -53.1% Macedonia 1,014 -59.6% 6,100 -58.6% 13,156 -37.6% Zagreb(4) 2,246 -49.0% 14,795 -50.9% 29,725 -33.3% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk)(5) 27,457 -61.7% 140,006 -65.4% 330,416 -44.2% Total TAV Airports 27,457 -61.7% 140,006 -72.9% 330,416 -61.3%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Aug. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Aug. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -38.2% 25.4% -56.9% 18.5% Europe -65.6% 47.8% -67.3% 41.3% Other International

Of which -80.9% 26.7% -66.2% 40.2% Africa -75.3% 9.7% -63.2% 11.9% North America -92.9% 2.9% -74.4% 8.0% Latin America -93.2% 0.6% -63.6% 3.3% Middle-East -86.4% 2.3% -66.0% 5.1% Asia-Pacific -92.0% 1.6% -73.6% 4.9% French Overseas Territories -35.5% 9.6% -45.5% 7.1% Total Paris Aéroport -68.8% 100% -65.3% 100%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Aug. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Aug. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 270,515 -75.0% 2,947,851 -63.9% Connecting rate 17.9% -3.8 pt 23.5% +1.3 pt Seat load factor 65.2% -23.7 pt 73.9% -12.9 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. The Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4.700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% does not take into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1 March 2020. For information, taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, the group's traffic @100% is down by 65.1% since the beginning of the year. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be 67.7% since the beginning of the year.

2 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

3 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

5 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

