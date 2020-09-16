HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research released a new research report of 350 Pages on titled “ Global Sales Intelligence Market ” Insights by Application, product Type, competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027. this report is a perfect source to acquire thorough synopsis on the market study, analysis, estimation and the factors influencing the industry. A strong research methodology contains data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which is imperative in today’s market place.



Sales intelligence market is expected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 11.85% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on sales intelligence market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The Global Sales Intelligence Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Component (Software, Services)

(Software, Services) By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud)

(On-Premise, Cloud) By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

(Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) By Application (Lead Management & Data Management, Analytics & Reporting, Others),

(Lead Management & Data Management, Analytics & Reporting, Others), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others)

Increasing need to improve customer targeting and connect rates by adopting advanced solutions, rising demand of data enrichment solutions, adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing usages of technographic to enhance targeting which will likely to accelerate the growth of the sales intelligence market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of software innovations with rising research and development which will further bring various opportunities or the Growth of the Sales Intelligence Market in the above-mentioned forecast period. Complex process and data integrity along with lack of IT infrastructure are acting as market restraints for sales intelligence in the above-mentioned forecasted period.

Companies Mentioned Include (We Can Also Add the Other Companies as You Want):

Dun & Bradstreet

LinkedIn Corporation

Zoom Information Inc.

Oracle

DEMANDBASE INC.

Clear bit

Inside View Technologies Inc.

Lead Genius

Infogroup

Up Lead

Relationship Capital Partners Inc. and RelPro Inc.

DueDil Ltd

Ever String Technology.

Ring Lead Inc

GRYPHON NETWORKS

List Partners LLC

Full Contact

Yes ware Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sales Intelligence Market-Geographical Segment

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Requirement of large space and lack of properties such as high-power consumption, brightness and luminance will acts as a restraint factor for the growth of Sales Intelligence market in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Global Sales Intelligence Market Scope and Market Size

Sales Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of component, organisation size, deployment type, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Sales intelligence market on the basis of component has been segmented as software, and services. Services have been further segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, training, maintenance, and support.

Based on organisation size, sales intelligence market has been segmented into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises.

On the basis of deployment type, sales intelligence market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of application, sales intelligence market has been segmented into lead management & data management, analytics & reporting, and others.

Sales intelligence has also been segmented on the basis of end user into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, consumer goods & retail, media & entertainment, and others.

Software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The sales intelligence market by component covers software and services. The software segment is estimated to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the integration capabilities of software to integrate with existing systems, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and marketing platform, for enabling quality data enrichment and availability of multiple deployment options. Furthermore, advanced features of sales intelligence software, such as lead management, data management, analytics and reporting, and messaging and alerting, fuels the demand for sales intelligence software.

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global sales intelligence market. Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

Ensure you remain competitive as innovations by existing key players to boost the market.

What does the report include?

The study on the global sales intelligence market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The study covers the competitive landscape of existing/prospective players in the sales intelligence industry and their strategic initiatives for the product development

The study covers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented based on application, organization size, and industry vertical. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments.

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the global sales intelligence market. The report will benefit: Every stakeholder involved in the sales intelligence market.

Managers within the sales intelligence industry looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics about the global sales intelligence market.

Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, and organizations looking for investments in trends of global sales intelligence market.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

