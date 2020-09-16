NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

If you are a PFNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PTI with Yumanity Therapeutics.

If you are a PTI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RST to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share.

If you are a RST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.

If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com