MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Downtown Miami’s high-rise sparkle is about to shine brighter when CoSuite Brickell opens its doors at 800 Brickell Avenue, Suite 400 (4th Floor), Miami, FL 33131. Rethinking coworking as we know it, CoSuite Brickell brings luxury, innovation and the latest safety technology to the shared space experience. Perched on the fourth floor of this prestigious office building, at the “gateway to the financial district,” CoSuite Brickell’s well-appointed hybrid of coworking space and executive suites, just south of Downtown Miami steps up to innovate and revolutionize shared office spaces, in this COVID-19 normal. CoSuite’s Operations Manager, Stephanie Ramirez, said, “The CoSuite team is here to facilitate flexible workspace needs all with a high level of service and surroundings reflecting the upscale vibe of Brickell while still offering a well planned, socially distanced, clean, and safe environment.”



CoSuite Brickell: Ahead of the curve

CoSuite Brickell, like many downtown Miami businesses, doesn't shy away from creating cutting edge solutions for office spaces. CoSuite’s newest location on Brickell Avenue has key amenities that businesses are looking for in this new ‘safety first’ flexible work environment. This includes larger private offices that can accommodate from one to 12 people without being on top of each other. This 4th floor space has a private outdoor patio overlooking the courtyard and almost 2,000 square feet of open area that includes a reception desk, kitchen, event hall, private phone rooms, and three state-of-the-art conference rooms. It is the perfect backdrop for conducting business and meeting with clients without sacrificing safety. CoSuite Vice President and Co-Founder, Angelica Hernandez, said, “I am committed to ensuring our space and hospitality allows members to feel comfortable, while having a safe and productive work day.”

In addition, CoSuite Co-Founder and artist Corina Hernandez has combined her award-winning photography background with her keen sense of what clients need to create a healthy and beautiful space. “I am constantly observing and listening to the people that visit CoSuite and am consistently inspired to create an ambiance where they will want to be,” says Hernandez. She is very connected to the Miami art scene and is working to include local artist’s pieces into the space on a rotating basis.

South Florida’s leader in flexible business space solutions

CoSuite offers business professionals flexible shared spaces, in an evolving trend towards private office spaces that is shifting the focus in coworking environments. Upscale office spaces feature flexible offices with high-end Haworth furniture, virtual offices, coworking areas, and conference rooms in Boca Raton and Brickell-Miami. Flexible office spaces provide privacy and room for established businesses to scale their businesses. “I am proud to have a professional team,” said CoSuite CEO and President, Tom Weber. “We all know that we are attracting business owners who realize you don’t have to sacrifice luxury and office innovation to work at a safe, healthy shared space in the center of Brickell-Miami.”

To schedule a tour of either location, click here .

About CoSuite

CoSuite has been providing business owners with a space to grow their business in Boca Raton since May 2018 and now, in Miami as well. With our selection of virtual offices, executive office suites, coworking spaces, and conference rooms, businesses have everything they need to achieve the next level of professional success. We offer premium amenities such as free high-speed Internet, complimentary beverages, and state-of the-art technology. We have a passion for business growth; CoSuite’s team of professionals has what it takes to assist business owners as they take their businesses to the next level. Review our various space solution packages and contact us with any inquiries.