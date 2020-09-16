Baltimore, MD, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltimore, MD – Harborside Group, a leading independent investment sales and marketing firm dedicated to serving the distribution needs of the asset management industry since 2004, has announced the creation of an innovative multiple series trust (MST) that includes comprehensive proactive distribution services. The MST, Total Fund Solution, has been formed in collaboration with U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, a large full-service provider to the asset management industry.

“At Harborside Group, we believe that proactive distribution is essential to achieving long-term asset growth,” said Brian Nelson, Founder and President of Harborside. “In today’s crowded marketplace, distribution has become even more important as product placement and adapting to the changing business models of Financial Advisors have become more challenging. With this new MST, managers can focus on what they do best, which is portfolio management.”



“We are excited to provide our services to this innovative, distribution-oriented MST and continue to expand our ‘best-in-class’ services to the asset management industry,” said Joe Neuberger, President of U.S. Bank Global Fund Services. “We believe active distribution plays a critical role in the success of highly regarded managers. We look forward to working with Harborside Group and make available a total solution platform to managers seeking asset growth.”



“Harborside’s new Total Fund Solution MST provides a complete active distribution solution to asset managers who seek to grow AUM primarily through the intermediary channels,” stated Dylan Curley, Global Head of Business Development of U.S. Bank Global Fund Services. “We believe the marketplace for this MST is large and are pleased to team with Harborside on this exciting initiative.”



About Harborside Group



Headquartered in Baltimore, Harborside Group is an investment sales and marketing firm specializing in intermediary distribution services for assets managers. Founded in 2004, Harborside provides customized, private label sales and marketing programs to asset managers with assets generally between $2 billion and $25 billion. Today, Harborside services the assets of over 40,000 Financial Advisors on behalf of its clients and provides comprehensive marketing services to clients with combined assets exceeding $225 billion.



About U.S. Bank Global Fund Services



Our global fund services team combines industry-leading technology with high-quality customer service to offer customized product solutions for alternative investments, mutual funds and exchange-traded products. This team and our corporate trust and custody teams compose our Investment Services division, which in total, holds more than $7.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration (as of 6/30/2020). We operate a network of more than 4,500 employees in more than 100 offices across the U.S. and Europe to fully support your unique local, national and international needs. Grounded on the highest ethical standards, we partner with you to provide reliable and responsive corporate trust, custody and fund services tailored to our diverse client base. For more information about our comprehensive investment services offerings, visit us at usbank.com/investmentservices.



About U.S. Bank



U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $547 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Megan Vichich Vice President Harborside Group 443-652-4210